ETV Bharat / bharat

Quad Partners Commit To Mobilise Up To $20 Billion To Strengthen Critical Minerals Supply Chains

From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi. ( DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: India, Australia, Japan and the United States on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious framework under the Quad grouping to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, announcing plans to mobilise up to $20 billion in public and private investment support, aiming to reduce dependence on concentrated global supply networks and enhance economic security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The “Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework,” released jointly by the four countries, outlines a broad roadmap for cooperation in mining, processing, recycling and recovery of critical minerals essential for advanced technologies, clean energy systems, semiconductors, electric vehicles, telecommunications and defence manufacturing.

The development took place after foreign ministers of the Quad nations met in New Delhi and discussed critical minerals, maritime security and energy concerns amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Australia’s Penny Wong, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the talks at Hyderabad House.

The initiative comes amid growing global concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and increasing geopolitical competition surrounding access to critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and rare earth elements, which are crucial for the global energy transition and high-technology industries.

Under the framework, the Quad partners intend to support the development of “secure, diversified and fair” critical mineral markets by combining economic policy tools, strategic investments and regulatory cooperation.