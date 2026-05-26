Quad Partners Commit To Mobilise Up To $20 Billion To Strengthen Critical Minerals Supply Chains
The initiative comes amid growing global concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and increasing geopolitical competition surrounding access to critical minerals. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India, Australia, Japan and the United States on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious framework under the Quad grouping to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, announcing plans to mobilise up to $20 billion in public and private investment support, aiming to reduce dependence on concentrated global supply networks and enhance economic security in the Indo-Pacific region.
The “Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework,” released jointly by the four countries, outlines a broad roadmap for cooperation in mining, processing, recycling and recovery of critical minerals essential for advanced technologies, clean energy systems, semiconductors, electric vehicles, telecommunications and defence manufacturing.
The development took place after foreign ministers of the Quad nations met in New Delhi and discussed critical minerals, maritime security and energy concerns amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Just completed a productive QUAD FMM with colleagues @SecRubio of the US, @SenatorWong of Australia, and FM @moteging of Japan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 26, 2026
Three major takeaways:
➡️ Agreed on Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Initiative and on a Common Operating Picture in the maritime domain. Will… pic.twitter.com/4b0dFtiAHC
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Australia’s Penny Wong, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the talks at Hyderabad House.
The initiative comes amid growing global concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and increasing geopolitical competition surrounding access to critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and rare earth elements, which are crucial for the global energy transition and high-technology industries.
Under the framework, the Quad partners intend to support the development of “secure, diversified and fair” critical mineral markets by combining economic policy tools, strategic investments and regulatory cooperation.
A major highlight of the initiative is the proposal to mobilise up to $20 billion through government-backed financing mechanisms and private sector participation. The framework states that support may include export credit assistance, development finance, guarantees, loans, insurance mechanisms, equity participation and commercial offtake arrangements for strategic projects.
The Quad countries also plan to identify and support projects with a “Quad nexus,” including projects located in Quad member countries, operated by companies headquartered in those countries, or supplying Quad markets.
The initiative aims to reduce excessive concentration in global critical mineral supply chains while strengthening industrial resilience across the Indo-Pacific region.
The framework also places significant emphasis on regulatory coordination and national security safeguards. The four countries said they would cooperate on improving permitting and licensing systems, streamlining regulatory processes and sharing technical expertise in geological mapping and resource assessment.
The partners further indicated that they may explore coordinated responses to unfair trade practices and non-market policies affecting critical mineral markets, including the possibility of high-standard marketplaces and price coordination mechanisms.
Another key pillar of the framework focuses on recycling and recovery of critical minerals from electronic waste and industrial scrap. The Quad countries intend to encourage investment in recycling infrastructure and technologies, strengthen collection systems, and promote innovation in extracting critical minerals from e-waste.
The framework also mentions possible cooperation to simplify export and import procedures related to recyclable waste and scrap materials, subject to domestic laws and international obligations.
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