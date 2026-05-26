Quad Nations Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirm Free And Open Indo-Pacific: Key Announcements From Delhi Meet
Quad ministers reaffirmed that peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific hinges on upholding international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid prevailing geopolitical tensions and mounting pressure on global supply chains, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries, comprising India, Australia, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific", and announced several key initiatives on maritime security, economic cooperation, critical minerals, technology and disaster response during the foreign ministers' meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Quad partners also "unequivocally" condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, citing the horrific terror attack perpetrated at Pahalgam in south Kashmir last year.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who presided over the meeting alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, said the Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and that the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region.
Just completed a productive QUAD FMM with colleagues @SecRubio of the US, @SenatorWong of Australia, and FM @moteging of Japan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 26, 2026
Three major takeaways:
➡️ Agreed on Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Initiative and on a Common Operating Picture in the maritime domain. Will… pic.twitter.com/4b0dFtiAHC
In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to defending the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and strongly opposed "any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion".
The statement said peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific depends on upholding international law and resolving disputes peacefully.
The Quad nations also expressed support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" that allows countries to strengthen their resilience and determine their own path.
Concerns Over West Asia, Sea Routes
The leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and expressed support for ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region. They underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and uninterrupted global commerce through key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. "We reiterate the importance of adhering to international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with respect to navigational rights and freedoms, and the safety and uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea," the statement read.
In their statement, the leaders condemned attacks on commercial shipping vessels and opposed any measures inconsistent with the UNCLOS, including the imposition of tolls.
The Quad countries also raised concerns over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea. Without naming any country, the statement opposed "dangerous and coercive actions", including interference in offshore resource development, obstruction of navigation and overflight, unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in disputed waters.
Quad Foreign Ministers are focused on driving momentum and delivering meaningful outcomes for our people and for the Indo-Pacific.— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 26, 2026
I thank @DrSJaishankar and India for hosting today’s Quad FMM in Delhi as we work to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous region. pic.twitter.com/3kGR7zWcr3
The leaders also expressed concern over the militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea.
The statement reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law.
North Korea, Myanmar Issues Raised
The Quad partners reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea and condemned its ballistic missile and weapons programmes. The statement also expressed concern over North Korea’s cyber activities and military cooperation with other countries.
On Myanmar, the Quad countries expressed concern over the continuing conflict and called for an immediate end to violence, release of detainees, humanitarian assistance and dialogue among all sides.
Maritime Security Cooperation
The Quad announced several initiatives to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The statement welcomed India's operationalisation of the Indian Ocean Region programme under the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.
The Quad countries said they would work on developing a Common Operational Picture across the Indo-Pacific and improve maritime surveillance cooperation.
India will also host the next Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission following the first mission conducted from Palau to Guam in July 2025.
Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack
The Quad nations "unequivocally" condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism. The statement specifically mentioned the April 22 (2025) terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and the Bondi Beach attack in Australia in December 2025.
The four countries called for "decisive and sustained international efforts" against terrorism, including action against globally proscribed terrorists, terror entities, their sponsors and financiers.
They also expressed concern over online scam centres and transnational organised crime networks operating in Southeast Asia and nearby regions.
Focus On Economic Security, Critical Minerals
The Quad countries said economic security was important for the Indo-Pacific region and raised concerns over economic coercion, export restrictions, price manipulation and disruptions in critical mineral supply chains.
The leaders announced the launch of the Quad Critical Minerals Framework aimed at strengthening cooperation in mining, processing and recycling of critical minerals.
The countries also launched the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security to improve energy resilience and maintain stable energy markets.
Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting delivers strong, concrete results. From enhanced maritime security to new initiatives on maritime security, port infrastructure, critical minerals, and energy resilience - here are the top deliverables from this round of Quad cooperation. Thread… pic.twitter.com/Hmf6XlwuyH— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 26, 2026
The statement further highlighted the importance of diversified supply chains and the need to reduce dependence on any one country. "We acknowledge that economic security is fundamental to Quad partners and the Indo-Pacific region, and commit to deepening economic security cooperation and develop key initiatives to support a resilient and prosperous region," they said.
"We reiterate our grave concerns over the use of economic coercion and non-market policies and practices including arbitrary export restrictions, price manipulation, and disruptions particularly on critical minerals that impact global supply chains and critical industrial sectors. We underscore the importance of diversified and reliable global supply chains and the need to avoid reliance on any one country," the leaders said.
Technology, AI And Undersea Cables
During the meeting, the Quad reaffirmed cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, including 5G, 6G and Artificial Intelligence. The statement mentioned that secure and resilient digital ecosystems are important for economic growth and national security.
The Quad also welcomed "Pax Silica" as part of its shared economic security agenda and stressed the importance of trusted semiconductor and technology supply chains.
The countries also highlighted the need to protect undersea cable systems, describing them as the backbone of the global digital economy.
The statement said all Pacific Island Forum countries would be connected through undersea cables by 2026 with Quad support.
Disaster Relief, Health Security
The Quad countries reaffirmed cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement referred to coordinated responses during the Papua New Guinea landslide in 2024 and the Myanmar earthquake in 2025.
The countries also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening health security cooperation and improving preparedness for future health emergencies.
The statement said the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network launched in 2024 would continue to be strengthened to support faster disaster response operations across the region.
The Quad nations said they are committed to a region "where all countries can prosper free from coercion" and look forward to the next Quad Leaders' Summit and future engagements aimed at advancing peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
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