ETV Bharat / bharat

Quad Nations Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirm Free And Open Indo-Pacific: Key Announcements From Delhi Meet

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the Quad Foreign Ministers' Joint Press meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in presence of EAM S Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid prevailing geopolitical tensions and mounting pressure on global supply chains, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries, comprising India, Australia, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific", and announced several key initiatives on maritime security, economic cooperation, critical minerals, technology and disaster response during the foreign ministers' meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Quad partners also "unequivocally" condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, citing the horrific terror attack perpetrated at Pahalgam in south Kashmir last year.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who presided over the meeting alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, said the Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and that the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to defending the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and strongly opposed "any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion".

The statement said peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific depends on upholding international law and resolving disputes peacefully.

The Quad nations also expressed support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" that allows countries to strengthen their resilience and determine their own path.

Concerns Over West Asia, Sea Routes

The leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and expressed support for ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region. They underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and uninterrupted global commerce through key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. "We reiterate the importance of adhering to international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with respect to navigational rights and freedoms, and the safety and uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea," the statement read.

In their statement, the leaders condemned attacks on commercial shipping vessels and opposed any measures inconsistent with the UNCLOS, including the imposition of tolls.

The Quad countries also raised concerns over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea. Without naming any country, the statement opposed "dangerous and coercive actions", including interference in offshore resource development, obstruction of navigation and overflight, unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in disputed waters.

The leaders also expressed concern over the militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea.

The statement reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law.

North Korea, Myanmar Issues Raised

The Quad partners reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea and condemned its ballistic missile and weapons programmes. The statement also expressed concern over North Korea’s cyber activities and military cooperation with other countries.

On Myanmar, the Quad countries expressed concern over the continuing conflict and called for an immediate end to violence, release of detainees, humanitarian assistance and dialogue among all sides.

Maritime Security Cooperation

The Quad announced several initiatives to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The statement welcomed India's operationalisation of the Indian Ocean Region programme under the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.

The Quad countries said they would work on developing a Common Operational Picture across the Indo-Pacific and improve maritime surveillance cooperation.

India will also host the next Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission following the first mission conducted from Palau to Guam in July 2025.