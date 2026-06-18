ETV Bharat / bharat

QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Climbs 5 Spots To 118 Position Globally

New Delhi: IIT Delhi has climbed five spots to secure the 118th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027. Last year, the institute held the 123rd position. With this achievement, IIT Delhi remains the highest-ranked Indian institute in the list.

It has also matched the highest global ranking ever achieved by any Indian institute. Over the past four years, the institute has made significant progress, jumping 79 places; its ranking improving from 197 in 2024 to 118 now.

Growing Global Recognition

IIT Delhi has been consistently performing well in education, research, and industry engagement over the last few years. This has strengthened its international standing and led to continuous improvement in global rankings.

A major factor behind the improved ranking is ‘Employer Reputation.’ In this category, IIT Delhi climbed 11 places to secure the 39th spot globally. This metric reflects how highly companies worldwide rate the competence and employability of an institute's students. The improved ranking clearly indicates a rising demand for IIT Delhi students among major domestic and international companies.