QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Climbs 5 Spots To 118 Position Globally
The institute made its biggest leap in the ‘Employment Outcomes’ category, improving by 60 places, besides performing impressively in the QS subject-wise rankings.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: IIT Delhi has climbed five spots to secure the 118th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027. Last year, the institute held the 123rd position. With this achievement, IIT Delhi remains the highest-ranked Indian institute in the list.
It has also matched the highest global ranking ever achieved by any Indian institute. Over the past four years, the institute has made significant progress, jumping 79 places; its ranking improving from 197 in 2024 to 118 now.
Growing Global Recognition
IIT Delhi has been consistently performing well in education, research, and industry engagement over the last few years. This has strengthened its international standing and led to continuous improvement in global rankings.
A major factor behind the improved ranking is ‘Employer Reputation.’ In this category, IIT Delhi climbed 11 places to secure the 39th spot globally. This metric reflects how highly companies worldwide rate the competence and employability of an institute's students. The improved ranking clearly indicates a rising demand for IIT Delhi students among major domestic and international companies.
IIT Delhi has also excelled in the field of research, recording an improvement of 26 places in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ category. This indicator reflects the quality of an institution's research and its global impact. Academics and scientists worldwide are increasingly valuing the research being conducted at IIT Delhi.
The institute also performed impressively in the QS subject-wise rankings, released in March 2026. Several of the institute's engineering disciplines ranked among the top 50 globally. Subjects like Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, and Civil Engineering secured spots in the top 50. Additionally, IIT Delhi ranked 36th globally in the 'Engineering and Technology' category, maintaining its position as India's leading institute in this field.
Significant Improvement in Employment Outcomes
IIT Delhi made its biggest leap in the ‘Employment Outcomes’ category, improving by 60 places. This metric measures an institute's success in securing good jobs for its students and preparing future leaders. Students are reaping the benefits of this strong performance by securing employment with prestigious companies both in India and abroad.
Professor Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean (Planning) and Head of the Ranking Cell at IIT Delhi, said the institute is fully committed to its goal of providing world-class yet affordable technical education. He highlighted that modernising curricula, developing superior infrastructure, and fostering international collaborations are among the institute's priorities. These efforts will further strengthen IIT Delhi's quality and global standing in the coming years. He added that the institute views rankings not as an end goal, but as the outcome of its continuous efforts.