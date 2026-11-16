ETV Bharat / bharat

QS Rankings: IIT Delhi In Top 200 Globally, JNU Re-Enters Top 500

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the top-ranking institution in India, followed by IIT Kharagpur and Delhi University, according to the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027.

IIT Delhi is top nationally, climbing into the top 200 worldwide at 194th, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) at 224th and the University of Delhi at 237th.

Among the top five most represented higher education systems, India is the most improved this year. Overall, 214 universities from the United States feature in the ranking, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105, down from 109 in 2026.

India has 99 entries, down from 103 in 2026. Among the top five most represented higher education systems, India has the lowest proportion of entries this year. India has the joint third most universities among the top 1000, with 42, tied with Mainland China. Only the US and the UK have more, with 128 and 84, respectively.

Eight of India's 99 entries debuted this year and, of those that ranked last year, 38 rose, 19 remained stable and 34 dropped.

"India's growing presence in global sustainability rankings reflects the steady progress of our higher education institutions towards a more sustainable future. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027 highlight encouraging progress by Indian institutions, with 38 improving their rankings and 13 securing a place in the global top 500, up from just five in 2023," Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.