ETV Bharat / bharat

Bareilly’s Qila River Gasps For Survival

Bareilly: The Qila River in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh is gasping for survival. Illegal encroachments, chemicals from factories and the city's sewerage have transformed this once sacred stream into a stinking drain. Its width is steadily shrinking, threatening not only the environment but also a large part of Bareilly with water scarcity and disease.

The river’s name is believed to be linked to the remains of a fort built during the Rohilla period. It overflows during the rainy season causing floods in the surrounding areas. Numerous ponds and reservoirs depend on it for their existence. But rapid urbanization and encroachment have converted it into a drain-like state. Blocked flow and silt accumulation have severely polluted it along with the sewerage, drain waste and garbage finding their way into it.

Qila river (ETV Bharat)

Originating in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, this river covers around 112 km while flowing through Baheri, Deorania and Bhojipura before merging with the Ramganga. It was once a natural landmark of Bareilly. Many people also know it as the Deorania River.

The Kila River's natural width varies from place to place. It typically ranges from 20 to 50 meters. However, during floods, it can expand significantly. Its flow area and actual width are periodically measured by the district administration. Its length ranges from approximately 10 to 15 kilometers within the Bareilly city limits.

The locals say that till the 1990s, its water was so clean that people could bathe in it. However, as the city expanded, pressure on the river increased and today its natural flow has ceased in many places and the water has turned black. It also gives a foul odour.

Qila river (ETV Bharat)

According to local sources, after the mutiny of 1857, the British constructed a bridge over this river to strengthen their hold on the Rohilkhand region. This bridge still exists and serves as a means of transportation for thousands of people.

The areas where maximum encroachment has taken place on the river bed include Saidpur Hawkins, Karmachari Nagar, Kila Cantonment, Anand Vihar, Litchi Bagh, Mini Bypass, and the adjacent Green City and Kesar Vatika. The locals say that at many places, not only the river banks but even its original watershed has been encroached upon. At some places, its flow has been diverted, affecting its natural beauty.