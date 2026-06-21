Bareilly’s Qila River Gasps For Survival
Illegal encroachments, chemicals from factories and the city's sewerage have transformed this once sacred stream into a stinking drain
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Bareilly: The Qila River in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh is gasping for survival. Illegal encroachments, chemicals from factories and the city's sewerage have transformed this once sacred stream into a stinking drain. Its width is steadily shrinking, threatening not only the environment but also a large part of Bareilly with water scarcity and disease.
The river’s name is believed to be linked to the remains of a fort built during the Rohilla period. It overflows during the rainy season causing floods in the surrounding areas. Numerous ponds and reservoirs depend on it for their existence. But rapid urbanization and encroachment have converted it into a drain-like state. Blocked flow and silt accumulation have severely polluted it along with the sewerage, drain waste and garbage finding their way into it.
Originating in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, this river covers around 112 km while flowing through Baheri, Deorania and Bhojipura before merging with the Ramganga. It was once a natural landmark of Bareilly. Many people also know it as the Deorania River.
The Kila River's natural width varies from place to place. It typically ranges from 20 to 50 meters. However, during floods, it can expand significantly. Its flow area and actual width are periodically measured by the district administration. Its length ranges from approximately 10 to 15 kilometers within the Bareilly city limits.
The locals say that till the 1990s, its water was so clean that people could bathe in it. However, as the city expanded, pressure on the river increased and today its natural flow has ceased in many places and the water has turned black. It also gives a foul odour.
According to local sources, after the mutiny of 1857, the British constructed a bridge over this river to strengthen their hold on the Rohilkhand region. This bridge still exists and serves as a means of transportation for thousands of people.
The areas where maximum encroachment has taken place on the river bed include Saidpur Hawkins, Karmachari Nagar, Kila Cantonment, Anand Vihar, Litchi Bagh, Mini Bypass, and the adjacent Green City and Kesar Vatika. The locals say that at many places, not only the river banks but even its original watershed has been encroached upon. At some places, its flow has been diverted, affecting its natural beauty.
Environmental experts believe that increasing construction in the river's flood zone and catchment area could lead to waterlogging, flooding and environmental crises in future. If the river is not demarcated in time, the situation could become even more serious.
Pollution has become the biggest problem for the Qila River as many of the city's drains and sewer lines flow directly into it. At many places, plastic, household waste, and construction debris are openly dumped into the river causing the water to become increasingly contaminated.
Regional Officer with District Pollution Control Board, Chandresh Kumar said the quality of water of Qila River is extremely poor. He said, “The river water is currently neither potable nor safe for bathing.”
Right to Information (RTI) activist Devesh Arya has taken up its fight for survival right up to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He claims that after the matter reached the NGT, the local civic body took some action to improve things but things were once again put on hold after a while and things were back to square one.
According to him, despite the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department, Tehsil Administration, and District Administration being aware of the problems, there is no effective action on a large scale.
A resident of Qila Cantonment, Narayan Singh said, “Despite illegal encroachment on the land adjoining the river in Qila Cantonment, Karmachari Nagar, Litchi Bagh and surrounding areas, no concrete action is being taken by the administration.”
Another resident, Mahavir Singh said, “ The river has begun to resemble a drain at many places. In addition to sewerage, contaminated water from commercial establishments is also being discharged into the river adversely affecting the health of the people living nearby.”
When contacted, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar, Pramod Kumar said, “The matter of encroachment has come to his notice, and necessary action will be taken.”
Meanwhile the Councillor of Ward No. 55, Naval Maurya claimed that he has complained to the administration several times about illegal encroachments but the expected action has not been taken yet.
The Minister In-charge JPS Rathore has also admitted that the complaints of encroachment are in his knowledge. He said that he will talk to the District Magistrate and give instructions for necessary action.
A few years ago, the then District Magistrate Nitish Kumar had inspected the Qila River and expressed the possibility of developing it as a tourist destination. However, after his transfer, this plan did not move forward. Some encroachment removals were made in the Bhojipura area but the locals believe that a comprehensive campaign is needed to save the river. Currently, there is no information available whether any funds have been released or used to clean the river.
Experts believe that if a scientific survey of the river is conducted to determine its actual boundaries, remove encroachments, stop sewerage and seriously implement a revival plan, this river can be revived.