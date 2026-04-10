ETV Bharat / bharat

Qatar Vows To Remain Reliable Energy Supplier To India Amid West Asia Tensions

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri meets Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi during his two-day visit, in Doha on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Qatar will remain a "reliable energy supplier" to India, its Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said during talks with Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Doha, as both sides called for stability in global markets amid ongoing West Asia tensions.

Puri, on a two-day visit to Qatar from April 9-10, conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar's leadership, following the outbreak of conflict in the region, according to an Indian government statement on Friday.

Both sides welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 and stressed the need for an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies. They also emphasised the importance of "unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce" to maintain supply chains, the statement said.

The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to secure energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global fuel trade flows. Qatar is India's single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

After the US and Israel attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran's sweeping retaliation targeted neighbouring Gulf countries that hosted US troops. Qatar's giant LNG export facility was struck, leading to the shutdown of production and a declaration of force majeure on gas exports, including to India.

India relies on imports to meet about half of its natural gas demand and roughly two-thirds of its LPG needs, a fuel widely used for household cooking, with the bulk of supplies sourced from West Asia.

The six-week conflict has all but shut down energy exports from the Gulf countries, leaving India to grapple with industrial supply shortages and the knock-on impact of rising prices. Discussions during Puri's visit are expected to have focused on restoring shipments, reviewing existing agreements, and exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.