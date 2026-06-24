ETV Bharat / bharat

Qatar's Amir Dials PM Modi, Expresses Grief Over Death Of Indians In Ras Laffan Blast

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at an LNG facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar Sunday night. "I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

New Delhi: The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express grief over the death of Indian nationals in a tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in that country.

The prime minister said he and the Amir of Qatar share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. "India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other," Modi said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi and the Amir of Qatar also discussed the situation in West Asia. Modi conveyed appreciation for Qatar’s positive contribution in the peace efforts and expressed hope that they would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas. They agreed to remain in close touch, the statement said. The PM thanked the Amir of Qatar for his words of sympathy towards affected families and conveyed appreciation for providing prompt medical help to the injured, it said.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which QatarEnergy LNG operates, also injured 66 people, including Indians. Citing Qatari authorities, the Indian mission said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.