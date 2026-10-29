ETV Bharat / bharat

Qatar Airways Flight From Chennai To Doha Cancelled After Technical Fault, 224 On Board Safe

File photo of Qatar Airways aircraft ( ANI )

Chennai: A Qatar Airways flight from Chennai to Doha was cancelled after the pilots detected a technical fault in the aircraft’s engines during preparations for take-off early Thursday. All 224 people on board, including 212 passengers and 12 crew members, were safely disembarked, averting a possible mishap.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport for Doha, the capital of Qatar, at 4.15 AM. After all passengers had boarded, the aircraft was preparing for take-off when the pilots detected the technical problem.

Recognising that it was unsafe to proceed, the pilots immediately informed the airport control room and aborted the take-off. All passengers were subsequently disembarked and accommodated in airport lounges. The aircraft was moved from its usual parking area to a remote bay, where a team of flight engineers began working to rectify the fault. However, the problem could not be fixed immediately, leading to the cancellation of the flight.