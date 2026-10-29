Qatar Airways Flight From Chennai To Doha Cancelled After Technical Fault, 224 On Board Safe
The flight from Chennai to Doha was cancelled after a technical fault was detected before take-off, leaving 212 passengers to be accommodated in Chennai.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Chennai: A Qatar Airways flight from Chennai to Doha was cancelled after the pilots detected a technical fault in the aircraft’s engines during preparations for take-off early Thursday. All 224 people on board, including 212 passengers and 12 crew members, were safely disembarked, averting a possible mishap.
The flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport for Doha, the capital of Qatar, at 4.15 AM. After all passengers had boarded, the aircraft was preparing for take-off when the pilots detected the technical problem.
Recognising that it was unsafe to proceed, the pilots immediately informed the airport control room and aborted the take-off. All passengers were subsequently disembarked and accommodated in airport lounges.
The aircraft was moved from its usual parking area to a remote bay, where a team of flight engineers began working to rectify the fault. However, the problem could not be fixed immediately, leading to the cancellation of the flight.
The 212 passengers were accommodated in various hotels in Chennai. The flight was expected to operate again on Friday morning after repairs, according to sources.
Over 100 passengers were scheduled to take connecting flights from Doha to destinations including the United States, England, Scotland and the Netherlands. The cancellation disrupted their onward travel plans.
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