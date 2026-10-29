Q2 Growth At 7.35%; Crude, Food Inflation & Kharif Crop Risks Remain: Monthly Economic Review
The review also highlighted a survey that found poor work-life balance as the biggest factor affecting mental wellbeing at work, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s economy is estimated to have grown 7.35 per cent in the July to September quarter of the current financial year, according to the Department of Economic Affairs’ Monthly Economic Review (MER) for October. This estimate is based on the department’s nowcasting model, and follows the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the April-June quarter.
The review also said economic activity remained strong, despite a slowdown in the global economy following the conflict in West Asia. Several high frequency indicators, including industrial output, energy consumption, port traffic, GST collections and automobile sales, showed stronger growth in the second quarter than in the first.
According to the data, gross GST collections grew around 15 per cent during the quarter, compared to around 8.4 per cent in the previous three months. Domestic automobile sales rose around 25 per cent year-on-year, with growth recorded in both rural and urban markets.
The review however noted that a favourable base effect partly boosted the increase, as buyers had delayed purchases last year, ahead of GST rate cuts.
Data presented in the MER also said industrial production grew 8 per cent in August, led by a 9 per cent rise in manufacturing, while the index of eight core industries expanded 7.9 per cent in September.
Inflation Remains A Concern
The October review flagged rising price pressures as a key risk. Retail inflation increased 71 basis points to 5.54 per cent in September, mainly due to 7.74 per cent food inflation and the partial pass through of higher global fuel prices. Onion prices more than doubled, as stocks from the previous Rabi harvest declined and Kharif arrivals were delayed by nearly a month. Sugar, edible oils and rice also became more expensive. Wholesale inflation rose to 11.39 per cent, driven by the fuel and power segment.
The department also noted that close to 64 per cent of items in the consumer price basket continued to record inflation below the 4 per cent target. Average inflation in the second quarter stood at 4.94 per cent, which is in line with the RBI’s forecast. With price pressures continuing, RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent this month, and shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. It expects inflation to peak at 6 per cent in the October to December quarter.
Kharif Outlook Adds To Risks
According to the MER, the farm sector is another area of concern. Cumulative monsoon rainfall between June and September was 13 per cent below the long-period average, with the east, northeast and southern peninsula recording the biggest shortfalls. At the district level, among the 262 vulnerable districts monitored by the Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG), 158 recorded normal or above normal rainfall, while 104 recorded deficient or large deficient rainfall. No district was reported in the no-rainfall category yet.
Kharif sowing also remained below last year’s level. Rice acreage stood at 433.62 lakh hectares, compared with 449.18 lakh hectares a year earlier. This review warned that a strengthening El Nino could affect soil moisture during the upcoming Rabi sowing season. It said government measures, including customs duty cuts on crude, edible oils and onion supplies through the ‘Kanda Express’, are expected to help ease pressure on essential food items.
Naukri Survey Highlights Workplace Mental Health
The MER also talked about a new Naukri Jobseeker Pulse 2026 survey that found poor work life balance as the biggest factor affecting mental wellbeing at work. The survey, conducted in October 2026 among around 10,000 jobseekers across eight cities and 83 industries, found that 42 per cent of respondents cited poor work-life balance as a key concern. Lack of managerial support was reported by 27 per cent of respondents, while 20 per cent pointed to heavy workloads and deadlines.
This survey also found that 61 per cent of jobseekers would openly disclose taking a mental health day, suggesting that employees are increasingly giving mental health the same importance as physical health, and that the stigma around it is easing.
However, concerns over career growth remain. Close to 33 per cent of respondents said missing out on career opportunities was their biggest worry when discussing mental health at work. The survey said employers can support employees by creating a safe environment, where mental health concerns can be discussed, and by setting clear boundaries around work after office hours.
External Sector Remains Resilient
India’s current account deficit widened to US$ 18.3 billion in April to August, from US$ 12.8 billion a year earlier. Strong banking capital inflows, however, kept the overall balance of payments in surplus. Foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 721 billion as of October 16, enough to cover 10.3 months of imports.
Besides this, the Department of Economic Affairs said strong domestic demand, continued investment and a resilient financial sector should support growth through the rest of the year. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices and tighter global financial conditions remain key risks. The review summed up the challenge by saying that 'eternal vigilance is the price of macro stability', amid a global environment marked by high supply uncertainties.
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