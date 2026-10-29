ETV Bharat / bharat

Q2 Growth At 7.35%; Crude, Food Inflation & Kharif Crop Risks Remain: Monthly Economic Review

New Delhi: India’s economy is estimated to have grown 7.35 per cent in the July to September quarter of the current financial year, according to the Department of Economic Affairs’ Monthly Economic Review (MER) for October. This estimate is based on the department’s nowcasting model, and follows the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the April-June quarter.

The review also said economic activity remained strong, despite a slowdown in the global economy following the conflict in West Asia. Several high frequency indicators, including industrial output, energy consumption, port traffic, GST collections and automobile sales, showed stronger growth in the second quarter than in the first.

According to the data, gross GST collections grew around 15 per cent during the quarter, compared to around 8.4 per cent in the previous three months. Domestic automobile sales rose around 25 per cent year-on-year, with growth recorded in both rural and urban markets.

The review however noted that a favourable base effect partly boosted the increase, as buyers had delayed purchases last year, ahead of GST rate cuts.

Data presented in the MER also said industrial production grew 8 per cent in August, led by a 9 per cent rise in manufacturing, while the index of eight core industries expanded 7.9 per cent in September.

Inflation Remains A Concern

The October review flagged rising price pressures as a key risk. Retail inflation increased 71 basis points to 5.54 per cent in September, mainly due to 7.74 per cent food inflation and the partial pass through of higher global fuel prices. Onion prices more than doubled, as stocks from the previous Rabi harvest declined and Kharif arrivals were delayed by nearly a month. Sugar, edible oils and rice also became more expensive. Wholesale inflation rose to 11.39 per cent, driven by the fuel and power segment.

The department also noted that close to 64 per cent of items in the consumer price basket continued to record inflation below the 4 per cent target. Average inflation in the second quarter stood at 4.94 per cent, which is in line with the RBI’s forecast. With price pressures continuing, RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent this month, and shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. It expects inflation to peak at 6 per cent in the October to December quarter.

Kharif Outlook Adds To Risks

According to the MER, the farm sector is another area of concern. Cumulative monsoon rainfall between June and September was 13 per cent below the long-period average, with the east, northeast and southern peninsula recording the biggest shortfalls. At the district level, among the 262 vulnerable districts monitored by the Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG), 158 recorded normal or above normal rainfall, while 104 recorded deficient or large deficient rainfall. No district was reported in the no-rainfall category yet.