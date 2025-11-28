Putin’s Upcoming Visit To India: A High-Stakes Summit Amid Global Power Flux
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit comes amid global realignments, offering New Delhi and Moscow a chance to recalibrate defence, energy and geopolitical priorities.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 9:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India on December 4-5 for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit marks an important moment in India–Russia relations, which have been undergoing a complex recalibration amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Coming at a time when global alignments continue to be reshaped by the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, intensifying US–China rivalry, and a turbulent energy market, the visit holds strategic, political and economic significance for both countries.
“During the visit, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the External Affairs Ministry stated on Friday while officially announcing the visit of Putin.
President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour. “The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry further stated.
A separate statement issued by the Kremlin reads: “This visit is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues. All these themes will be the focus of the upcoming talks with the Indian delegation, led by Narendra Modi.”
In his regular media briefing here on Wednesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow earlier this month, during which several meetings were held with Russian ministers in preparation for Putin’s visit.
“Both sides are working very hard to strengthen ties, and in that regard, several issues that will form part of the outcome are being discussed and being looked into,” Jaiswal had said.
This will be Putin’s first visit to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite India’s expanding engagement with Western powers and Russia’s deepening dependence on China, New Delhi and Moscow continue their ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.
For India, the meeting reinforces the message that its foreign policy remains multi-aligned and autonomous. New Delhi has resisted Western pressure to reduce engagement with Moscow, especially in critical sectors such as defence and energy. The summit will therefore serve as a public reaffirmation of India’s commitment to balancing relations with major powers.
In July last year, Modi and Putin met in Moscow for the India-Russia bilateral summit. That was Modi’s first visit to Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict. India has been advocating a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Modi and Putin then again held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit hosted by Russia in the city of Kazan in Tatarstan in October last year.
The tradition of annual summits began with the signing of the ‘India-Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement’ in 2000 during Putin's visit to India. This agreement institutionalised high-level interactions between the two nations and emphasised their mutual commitment to strengthening ties. In 2010, the partnership was elevated to the level of a ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this annual dialogue. Before the July 2024 summit, the last annual summit was held way back in 2021.
Putin’s visit to India will send a broader geopolitical message. For Russia, the trip signals that it is not diplomatically isolated and still maintains enduring partnerships outside its alliance with China. Moscow is increasingly wary of becoming overly dependent on Beijing. India, a major player in the Global South, provides Russia with a valuable counterbalance.
For India, the visit reinforces its strategic autonomy in a world divided by blocs. New Delhi continues to maintain strong ties with the US, EU, Japan, and Australia, while simultaneously deepening engagements with Russia and the Global South. The summit highlights India’s capacity to keep channels open with all major powers, especially at a time when its relationships with the West and China are both under scrutiny.
Defence cooperation has historically been the backbone of India–Russia ties. India-Russia military technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). The 21st Session of the IRIGC-MMTC was co-chaired by Singh and Belousov in Moscow in December last year. INS Tushil was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Singh at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad on December 9, 2024.
Russia has also expressed its readiness to support India’s future fighter aircraft needs, offering unrestricted technology transfer for the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter, with all demands from the Indian side described as “completely acceptable”. According to reports, during the Modi-Putin meeting, India is likely to seek five more squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence system that had proved its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May this year.
Since 2022, discounted Russian crude has also become a major pillar of India’s energy strategy. Russia emerged as one of India’s top oil suppliers, reshaping trade patterns. This energy partnership has helped India manage global price volatility, while giving Moscow a stable outlet amid Western embargoes.
However, though bilateral trade has surged since 2022, it remains heavily skewed in Russia’s favour due to energy imports. Resolving the rupee-rouble payment mechanism, clearing banking bottlenecks and promoting exports in pharmaceuticals, machinery, electronics and agriculture are top priorities for India.
Intensifying trade and economic relations has been identified as a priority area by both the leaders who had set the targets of increasing bilateral investment to $50 billion by 2025 and bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Bilateral trade between India and Russia reached a record high of $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25. It comprised India’s exports worth $4.9 billion and imports from Russia amounting to $63.8 billion.
Meanwhile, in a related development, India has activated the Vladivostok-Chennai shipping route connecting India’s eastern coast with Russia’s Far East. Even as the route is picking up among exporters, the plan going forward is to connect other eastern ports like Paradip and Vizag as part of this corridor, thereby making it more viable.
According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, Putin’s visit is very critical because it is coming at a juncture where India is facing a major diplomatic challenge.
“We can see that with the US, our relations are very strained; China happens to be Pakistan’s all-weather friend,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “Despite some thaw in the relationship with China, very recently, Beijing has adopted a very aggressive attitude against India, raising the Arunachal issue. Saudi Arabia has also signed a strategic partnership with Pakistan. Bangladesh has also gone out of India’s sphere of influence after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.”
As such, he is of the view that India is facing a major diplomatic crisis globally. “We don’t have many friends left. Amidst all these challenges, Russia remains India’s steadfast friend whom we can rely on,” he said.
Pandya then pointed out that the US is continuously pressuring India to cut down its oil imports from Russia. “Now, whether India will do it or not again remains a fundamental question. If India does it, to what extent is it going to impact its relationship with Russia, that is again a question,” he said.
“Further, in this changing world order, Russia and the US will definitely be in opposite camps. China will also be in the Russian camp. Now, India has to make a very cautious choice because, be it the West Asian crisis or the European crisis, India faces a very critical dilemma. For example, in West Asia, India is friends with Israel, but Russia opposes Israel. In Europe, India has good ties with Russia, but at the same time has good ties with Western European countries also. So, India has to choose between the two or maintain its neutral stand. It will be increasingly difficult for India to maintain its neutral stand and navigate these choices. Amidst all these challenges, India’s partnership with Russia remains critical.”
In essence, Putin’s upcoming visit to India is significant because it highlights the resilience of India–Russia ties amid global turbulence and demonstrates New Delhi’s determination to chart an independent strategic course. From defence and energy to multilateral diplomacy and Eurasian connectivity, the summit offers both sides an opportunity to redefine the partnership for a rapidly changing world.
Read more