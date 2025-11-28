ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin’s Upcoming Visit To India: A High-Stakes Summit Amid Global Power Flux

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India on December 4-5 for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit marks an important moment in India–Russia relations, which have been undergoing a complex recalibration amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Coming at a time when global alignments continue to be reshaped by the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, intensifying US–China rivalry, and a turbulent energy market, the visit holds strategic, political and economic significance for both countries.

“During the visit, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the External Affairs Ministry stated on Friday while officially announcing the visit of Putin.

President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour. “The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry further stated.

A separate statement issued by the Kremlin reads: “This visit is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues. All these themes will be the focus of the upcoming talks with the Indian delegation, led by Narendra Modi.”

In his regular media briefing here on Wednesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow earlier this month, during which several meetings were held with Russian ministers in preparation for Putin’s visit.

“Both sides are working very hard to strengthen ties, and in that regard, several issues that will form part of the outcome are being discussed and being looked into,” Jaiswal had said.

This will be Putin’s first visit to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite India’s expanding engagement with Western powers and Russia’s deepening dependence on China, New Delhi and Moscow continue their ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.

For India, the meeting reinforces the message that its foreign policy remains multi-aligned and autonomous. New Delhi has resisted Western pressure to reduce engagement with Moscow, especially in critical sectors such as defence and energy. The summit will therefore serve as a public reaffirmation of India’s commitment to balancing relations with major powers.

In July last year, Modi and Putin met in Moscow for the India-Russia bilateral summit. That was Modi’s first visit to Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict. India has been advocating a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi and Putin then again held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit hosted by Russia in the city of Kazan in Tatarstan in October last year.

The tradition of annual summits began with the signing of the ‘India-Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement’ in 2000 during Putin's visit to India. This agreement institutionalised high-level interactions between the two nations and emphasised their mutual commitment to strengthening ties. In 2010, the partnership was elevated to the level of a ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this annual dialogue. Before the July 2024 summit, the last annual summit was held way back in 2021.

Putin’s visit to India will send a broader geopolitical message. For Russia, the trip signals that it is not diplomatically isolated and still maintains enduring partnerships outside its alliance with China. Moscow is increasingly wary of becoming overly dependent on Beijing. India, a major player in the Global South, provides Russia with a valuable counterbalance.