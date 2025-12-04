Putin's Visit To India Will Boost Education, Tourism, Culture, Say Experts
During Putin's two-day state visit to India, Russian delegation will discuss on cooperation in areas of tourism, culture, defence, technology, science, trade, economy and culture.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day official visit to India could have significant impact on tourism, education, cultural and agriculture sectors along with strengthening bilateral relationship that will promote growth in both countries, said experts.
Putin landed at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening and was personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a private dinner for him.
According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), educational cooperation between both countries has deep roots and spans across multiple areas. A key reflection of this partnership is the significant presence of Indian students in Russian institutions, especially in fields like medicine, engineering and science.
India-Russia Ties In Education Sector
Hoping for a positive impact of Putin’s visit, Rashmini Kopalkar, Assistant Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, told ETV Bharat, “We are celebrating the 25th year of signing strategic partnership as it is a 23th summit. If we talk from a student's point of view, a good number of medical students go to Russia for study and various Russian delegations also visit Indian institutes including JNU.”
“Russia offers the advantage of being a friendly country where students do not face the threat of racism. Additionally, the cost of education is comparatively affordable, making it an attractive option for those who cannot pursue studies in Western countries. I believe both nations will aim to strengthen youth exchanges and streamline student related processes,” Kopalkar said.
She further said that during the summit, India should also prioritise attracting Russian students to study here, as students naturally act as cultural ambassadors. In the past, many Russian students came to India and renewed efforts to bring them back would significantly benefit the education sector, she added
Expressing similar views, Prof Yogesh Bhatnagar, former faculty of JNU, said, “Indian students frequently choose Russia for medical studies because the fees are more affordable than in European countries, and courses are available in English, eliminating any language barrier.”
Upon completing their medical degree, students can opt to do their internship in India after passing the qualifying test. Likewise, Indian students can also pursue engineering programs in Russia at a lower cost, he said.
Tourism Sector To Grow By 25-30%
Expects in the tourism sector are hopeful that Putin’s visit will boost this sector by 25 to 30 percent, giving a new push to tourism ties of both sides. Experts said India-Russia discussions will help in expanding bilateral tourism.
Rajan Sehgal, Chairman, (Public Relation Council) Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, “Tourist exchanges between India and Russia have been strong with many Indian travellers visiting Russia over the past one and a half years. The Russian President’s visit to India is expected to further boost confidence among Indian tourists, potentially increasing tourist traffic by 20-30 percent in both directions.”
“The tourism sector is also planning to promote destinations in both countries through film shootings and by developing additional locations for filming. While Goa remains popular among Russian visitors, other regions like Kerala and several other states should also be explored,” he added.
Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior Vice President of Indian Association of Tour Operators told ETV Bharat, “Both the countries always want to ease some issues to push the tourism sector. Currently, there is a payment issue because of banking which will hopefully be resolved during the discussion. Indians are traveling to Russia but Russians are coming here in low numbers because of payment issues but I think it will be cleared now.”
India And Russia Share A Long Cultural History
India-Russia cultural relations have a long history. There are cultural exchange programmes which cater to promote cultural needs of both the countries. In fact, Indian movies and performing arts have a deep impact on Russian people who like to listen and watch Indian cinema and cultural programmes.
Explaining the positive aspects of cultural relation between the two countries, Sindhu Mishra, former bureaucrat who handled Arts Administration in Delhi government including all International Cultural Exchanges, told ETV Bharat, “I have noticed that cultural exchanges between India and Russia take place very frequently. During my tenure, I was sent to Russia seven times for cultural programs. Both countries have influenced each other culturally, as seen in the appreciation for Russian art and traditions in India”
“The impact of Indian culture on Russians is remarkable. During one of my official visits, a Russian minister even sang the “Mera Joota Hai Japani aur Dil Hai Hindustani” song which clearly demonstrates how Indian culture resonates with them,” she said.
Purnima Roy, a performing artist, who has been involved in cultural exchange programs since 1995, told ETV Bharat, “The government should strengthen cultural initiatives that help build connections with other cultures and inspire new ideas. I hope this bilateral relationship will promote more cultural exchange between the two countries. In performing arts, we have created many fusion works, combining Indian Kathak with Russian Vale, and exploring similar collaborations with other dance forms.”
As per the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India, the legal basis of cooperation in this area comprises the agreement between both the countries on cultural and scientific cooperation on January 28, 1993, two or three year exchange programmes in the field of culture, science and education. Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Chennai and Trivandrum as well as Indian Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre in Moscow contribute significantly to the development of cultural relations.
Agriculture Looking For An Export Hike
Experts from agriculture sector are anticipating that Putin’s visit to India will help in increasing export of agricultural products to Russia, which will likely lead to a reduction in trade imbalance on both sides.
Agriculture expert associated with Krishi Vigya Kendra Jammu, Amitesh Sharma, told ETV Bharat, “Farmers are keen to collaborate with other countries to adopt cutting-edge technologies that can boost agricultural productivity. Although it is unclear if agriculture will be a main topic of discussion or not, we are always looking to learn from nations that are advanced in this sector.”
