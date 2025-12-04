ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin's Visit To India Will Boost Education, Tourism, Culture, Say Experts

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day official visit to India could have significant impact on tourism, education, cultural and agriculture sectors along with strengthening bilateral relationship that will promote growth in both countries, said experts.

Putin landed at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening and was personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a private dinner for him.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), educational cooperation between both countries has deep roots and spans across multiple areas. A key reflection of this partnership is the significant presence of Indian students in Russian institutions, especially in fields like medicine, engineering and science.

India-Russia Ties In Education Sector

Hoping for a positive impact of Putin’s visit, Rashmini Kopalkar, Assistant Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, told ETV Bharat, “We are celebrating the 25th year of signing strategic partnership as it is a 23th summit. If we talk from a student's point of view, a good number of medical students go to Russia for study and various Russian delegations also visit Indian institutes including JNU.”

“Russia offers the advantage of being a friendly country where students do not face the threat of racism. Additionally, the cost of education is comparatively affordable, making it an attractive option for those who cannot pursue studies in Western countries. I believe both nations will aim to strengthen youth exchanges and streamline student related processes,” Kopalkar said.

She further said that during the summit, India should also prioritise attracting Russian students to study here, as students naturally act as cultural ambassadors. In the past, many Russian students came to India and renewed efforts to bring them back would significantly benefit the education sector, she added

Expressing similar views, Prof Yogesh Bhatnagar, former faculty of JNU, said, “Indian students frequently choose Russia for medical studies because the fees are more affordable than in European countries, and courses are available in English, eliminating any language barrier.”

Upon completing their medical degree, students can opt to do their internship in India after passing the qualifying test. Likewise, Indian students can also pursue engineering programs in Russia at a lower cost, he said.

Tourism Sector To Grow By 25-30%

Expects in the tourism sector are hopeful that Putin’s visit will boost this sector by 25 to 30 percent, giving a new push to tourism ties of both sides. Experts said India-Russia discussions will help in expanding bilateral tourism.

Rajan Sehgal, Chairman, (Public Relation Council) Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, “Tourist exchanges between India and Russia have been strong with many Indian travellers visiting Russia over the past one and a half years. The Russian President’s visit to India is expected to further boost confidence among Indian tourists, potentially increasing tourist traffic by 20-30 percent in both directions.”