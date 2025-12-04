ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Lands In New Delhi, PM Modi Welcomes Him At Palam Airport

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed at New Delhi's Palam Airport on a two-day state visit to India on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the airport sometime ago, personally welcomed him here.

As Putin stepped down from the aircraft, PM Modi walked up to greet him and the two leaders shared a hug and shook hands.

PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for Putin today and the two leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House.

Putin is in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He is being accompanied by a Russian delegation, which will hold discussions on cooperation in areas of trade, defence, technology and culture.

On December 5, the Russian President will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and hold talks with PM Modi. The two leaders will then issue a joint press statement to the media. After this, they will attend a business meet with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to host a state banquet for Putin before his departure.