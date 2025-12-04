ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Lands In New Delhi, PM Modi Welcomes Him At Palam Airport

Putin's two-day state visit to India is expected to boost trade, investment, defence and economy.

Russian President Putin Lands In Delhi, PM Modi Welcomes Him At Airport
PM Modi with President Putin (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 4, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST

|

Updated : December 4, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed at New Delhi's Palam Airport on a two-day state visit to India on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the airport sometime ago, personally welcomed him here.

As Putin stepped down from the aircraft, PM Modi walked up to greet him and the two leaders shared a hug and shook hands.

PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for Putin today and the two leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House.

Putin is in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He is being accompanied by a Russian delegation, which will hold discussions on cooperation in areas of trade, defence, technology and culture.

On December 5, the Russian President will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and hold talks with PM Modi. The two leaders will then issue a joint press statement to the media. After this, they will attend a business meet with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to host a state banquet for Putin before his departure.

This is Putin's first visit to India since Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022. The Russian President's last visit to the country was on December 6, 2021 when he had arrived here to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

(More details awaited...)

Also Read

Armoured Luxury Limousine Aurus Senat To Ride Putin In National Capital

'Hope PM Modi Plays Role In Ending Russia-Ukraine War’: Omar Abdullah On Putin's India Visit

Last Updated : December 4, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

TAGGED:

PUTIN
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
PM MODI
PUTIN LANDS IN NEW DELHI
PUTIN IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.