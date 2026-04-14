ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Greets Nation On Puthandu, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Baisakhi; Prays For Peace And Prosperity Of All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to people across the country on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu, Pana Sankranti and Baisakhi. Greeting people on Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, PM Modi wished for happiness, success and good health. He said this special day reflects renewal, hope and new beginnings, while also celebrating the richness of Tamil culture, including its literature, music, art and philosophy. "Its rich heritage of literature, music, art, philosophy and devotion continues to inspire people across the world. May this special day further the spirit of togetherness in our society. Inspired by the great Tamil culture, may we attain new heights of success and also deepen our connect with nature," the PM said. Wishing Odia people in Odisha and across the world on the occasion of Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti which marks the Odia New Year, the Prime Minister highlighted the values of devotion, harmony and seasonal renewal associated with the festival. He said it reflects the rich traditions of Odisha and wished for a year filled with opportunities and success.