PM Modi Greets Nation On Puthandu, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Baisakhi; Prays For Peace And Prosperity Of All
PM Modi wished that these festivals bring happiness, prosperity and fresh energy into people's lives, while strengthening unity and cultural harmony across the nation.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to people across the country on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu, Pana Sankranti and Baisakhi.
Greeting people on Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, PM Modi wished for happiness, success and good health. He said this special day reflects renewal, hope and new beginnings, while also celebrating the richness of Tamil culture, including its literature, music, art and philosophy. "Its rich heritage of literature, music, art, philosophy and devotion continues to inspire people across the world. May this special day further the spirit of togetherness in our society. Inspired by the great Tamil culture, may we attain new heights of success and also deepen our connect with nature," the PM said.
Best wishes on the special occasion of Puthandu. pic.twitter.com/JK6O44gnEm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
Wishing Odia people in Odisha and across the world on the occasion of Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti which marks the Odia New Year, the Prime Minister highlighted the values of devotion, harmony and seasonal renewal associated with the festival. He said it reflects the rich traditions of Odisha and wished for a year filled with opportunities and success.
"This special occasion reflects the values of devotion, harmony and seasonal renewal. It reflects the rich traditions of Odisha. I pray for a year that is filled with unlimited opportunities and successes. May this auspicious day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. May this festival also deepen the spirit of togetherness and strengthen the bonds that bind our society," PM Modi said.
Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti! pic.twitter.com/JZ4SJNbvDF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
Pana Sankranti is being celebrated with great joy and devotion across Odisha today. The festival holds special significance for Odias, as it marks the start of the new calendar year. People across the state are celebrating the special day with traditional rituals, festive food and cultural activities. As per tradition, a special drink called 'pana' is prepared in every household on this occasion. The day also coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, adding to the festive fervour.
Extending greetings on Baisakhi, PM Modi said the vibrant festival symbolises gratitude, renewal and hope. He praised farmers for their hard work and contribution to feeding the nation. He also highlighted the spiritual significance of the day, noting that it marks the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh. He said the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire efforts towards building a better society.
Wishing you all a happy Baisakhi! pic.twitter.com/bvKBU9Olpx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Baisakhi carries deep spiritual significance, marking the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The teachings of the revered Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us all in the collective effort to build a better society. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and fresh energy in everyone's lives."
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