'Put Interests Of Maharashtra And India Above Party', Says Uddhav Thackeray On Support For Delimitation Bill
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said after the Bill is passed, constituencies will be carved out to benefit only the BJP.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday objected to appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a member of the Delimitation Commission stating the Opposition has been demanding his removal.
Addressing the media, Uddhav said the Delimitation Bill is an attempt to steal votes. He said after the Bill is passed, constituencies will be carved out to benefit only the BJP. On the purported support for the bill by Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), Uddhav said, “You cannot sail in two boats.”
Asked whether he will meet Pawar on the issue, Uddhav said his son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray will do so. “Delimitation is an attempt to steal votes. I could have supported the bill, but I put the interests of Maharashtra and India above those of my party,” he said.
पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी पत्रकार परिषदेत मांडलेले मुद्दे! https://t.co/FwmJSFkOmS— ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 29, 2026
Uddhav accused the BJP of misleading women in the name of women’s reservation, saying the government should implement the 33 per cent quota within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats. He said his party has issued a whip, directing all its nine MPs, including the rebels, and they have to abide by it.
Uddhav said DMK chief MK Stalin should rethink his position on the bill. “Stalin is betraying Tamil Nadu,” he said. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha MPs, has announced support for the Delimitation Bill, prompting Congress leaders to rush to Chennai to meet Stalin.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
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