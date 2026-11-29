ETV Bharat / bharat

'Put Interests Of Maharashtra And India Above Party', Says Uddhav Thackeray On Support For Delimitation Bill

File photo of Uddhav Thackeray ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday objected to appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a member of the Delimitation Commission stating the Opposition has been demanding his removal.

Addressing the media, Uddhav said the Delimitation Bill is an attempt to steal votes. He said after the Bill is passed, constituencies will be carved out to benefit only the BJP. On the purported support for the bill by Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), Uddhav said, “You cannot sail in two boats.”

Asked whether he will meet Pawar on the issue, Uddhav said his son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray will do so. “Delimitation is an attempt to steal votes. I could have supported the bill, but I put the interests of Maharashtra and India above those of my party,” he said. Uddhav accused the BJP of misleading women in the name of women’s reservation, saying the government should implement the 33 per cent quota within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats. He said his party has issued a whip, directing all its nine MPs, including the rebels, and they have to abide by it.