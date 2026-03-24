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Push For Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Gains Momentum As Women MPs Back Plans For Amendment

New Delhi: As the Centre reportedly prepares to introduce two key bills in Parliament to operationalise one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies, female MPs across party lines have welcomed the initiative, highlighting its significance for empowerment and inclusive development in the country.

According to reports, in an effort to build a wider political consensus for amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the government is seeking to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the pending delimitation exercise. As part of this outreach, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held discussions with leaders of several non-Congress opposition parties. The proposed legislative changes include amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which had earlier linked the implementation of the quota to the completion of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies.

However, with delays in conducting the Census, the government is now considering proceeding on the basis of the 2011 Census data. Welcoming the move, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat told IANS, "The Prime Minister has already clarified his stance on the Women's Reservation Bill and what his vision is for women's empowerment. But the most encouraging thing is that before making decisions for women's empowerment, he prepares them."

"Over the past 10 years, new policies have been introduced to promote women's development, providing them with new opportunities. Today, women are ready to perform on every platform," she added. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed support for the move.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "I welcome this. When the historic Bill was passed before the 2024 elections, women's reservation was promised till 2029. However, it was linked to the upcoming Census and delimitation exercise. But now, with this amendment, based on the 2011 census, parliamentary seats will increase, and women will finally get their long-pending right, decades overdue, regarding representation, respect, and equality for women."