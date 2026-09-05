'Purification' Row: Bengaluru Police Register Zero FIR Against Uttarakhand BJP Leaders
Bengaluru Police said the FIR will be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in Haldwani for further investigation.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have registered a zero FIR based on a complaint regarding the “purification ritual” performed at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public rally there on August 8, 2026.
The FIR has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru under Sections 7(1)(c), 7(1)(d) and 7(1)(e) of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, Section 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Section 196(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups.
The complaint was filed on August 31 by TR Ramappa, former vice-chairman of the ST Department of the Congress. In the FIR, Ramappa alleged that certain members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a so-called “purification ritual” or “Shuddhikkaran” at the venue in Haldwani on August 10.
The complaint alleged that the ritual was intended to convey the “deeply offensive, derogatory and casteist notion” that Kharge’s presence had rendered the place “impure” because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.
The complainant alleged that the ritual was intended to convey that Kharge's presence had rendered the venue "impure" because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. The complaint termed the act an insult and an offence under laws dealing with untouchability.
The complaint also named Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt for allegedly defending and justifying the ritual after it came under criticism.
As the case has been registered as a zero FIR, it can be lodged at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction. The Vidhana Soudha Police said the FIR will be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in Haldwani for further investigation.
A police officer said that similar FIRs have been registered in at least eight places across the country in connection with the incident.
The "purificiation" incident has triggered a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP.
Kharge had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on August 13 and later wrote to the Leader of the House, JP Nadda, questioning the delay in registering an FIR over the incident.
In his letter, Kharge said the "purification" at the venue where he had addressed the rally was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and human values, and linked the practice to untouchability.
He also drew a parallel with Dr BR Ambedkar's Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, to secure the right of untouchables to access drinking water from the public Chawdar Tank in Mahad, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Haldwani Police had earlier registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint alleging that he had given a casteist interpretation to what the organisers described as a routine religious ritual.
The Congress has termed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi an attempt to divert attention from the issue of the alleged purification ritual.
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