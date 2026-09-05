ETV Bharat / bharat

'Purification' Row: Bengaluru Police Register Zero FIR Against Uttarakhand BJP Leaders

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have registered a zero FIR based on a complaint regarding the “purification ritual” performed at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public rally there on August 8, 2026.

The FIR has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru under Sections 7(1)(c), 7(1)(d) and 7(1)(e) of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, Section 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Section 196(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups.

The complaint was filed on August 31 by TR Ramappa, former vice-chairman of the ST Department of the Congress. In the FIR, Ramappa alleged that certain members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a so-called “purification ritual” or “Shuddhikkaran” at the venue in Haldwani on August 10.

The complaint alleged that the ritual was intended to convey the “deeply offensive, derogatory and casteist notion” that Kharge’s presence had rendered the place “impure” because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

The complainant alleged that the ritual was intended to convey that Kharge's presence had rendered the venue "impure" because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. The complaint termed the act an insult and an offence under laws dealing with untouchability.

The complaint also named Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt for allegedly defending and justifying the ritual after it came under criticism.

As the case has been registered as a zero FIR, it can be lodged at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction. The Vidhana Soudha Police said the FIR will be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in Haldwani for further investigation.

A police officer said that similar FIRs have been registered in at least eight places across the country in connection with the incident.