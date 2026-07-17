ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri Rath Yatra: Pulling Of Chariots Resumes On Day 2

Puri: The pulling of chariots resumed on Friday morning on the second day of the annual Rath Yatra here, amid chants of ''Jay Jagannath'' and a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Lakhs of devotees joined the procession as the chariots of the sibling deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, resumed their journey to the Gundicha Temple.

The chariots rolled out again this morning after the procession was halted on Thursday, before all three could reach their destination.

None of the three chariots could reach the temple, around 2.6 km away from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple, due to a delay in the 'Pahandi' rituals on Thursday, officials said. The deities remained on the chariots overnight.

In a video message, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities, said, “There is nothing wrong in chariot pulling being made on the day after the scheduled Rath Yatra. Many times, the chariots could not reach the destination on schedule, and they were pulled the next day. The chariot pulling was halted on Thursday due to darkness.”

A devotee blows into a conch shell during Rath Yatra in Puri on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

According to the Odisha Government, an estimated 8 to 9 lakh devotees from across Odisha, the country and abroad participated in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana.