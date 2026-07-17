Puri Rath Yatra: Pulling Of Chariots Resumes On Day 2
Chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath resumed their journey to the Gundicha Temple on Friday morning.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Puri: The pulling of chariots resumed on Friday morning on the second day of the annual Rath Yatra here, amid chants of ''Jay Jagannath'' and a deeply devotional atmosphere.
Lakhs of devotees joined the procession as the chariots of the sibling deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, resumed their journey to the Gundicha Temple.
The chariots rolled out again this morning after the procession was halted on Thursday, before all three could reach their destination.
None of the three chariots could reach the temple, around 2.6 km away from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple, due to a delay in the 'Pahandi' rituals on Thursday, officials said. The deities remained on the chariots overnight.
In a video message, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities, said, “There is nothing wrong in chariot pulling being made on the day after the scheduled Rath Yatra. Many times, the chariots could not reach the destination on schedule, and they were pulled the next day. The chariot pulling was halted on Thursday due to darkness.”
According to the Odisha Government, an estimated 8 to 9 lakh devotees from across Odisha, the country and abroad participated in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana.
The annual Rath Yatra is held on the second day of the Odia month of 'Ashadha Shukla Tithi' and is the only occasion when the sibling deities are taken out from the 'Ratna Sinhasana', the bejewelled throne of the temple.
The chariot pulling had begun on Thursday after the ceremonial 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping of chariots) by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the visit of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, a temple official said.
Despite the inclement weather since Thursday, devotees are taking part in the Rath Yatra with spiritual fervour and enthusiasm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, has forecast light rain under a generally cloudy sky in Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees continue to participate in the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities.
According to the Nowcast Weather Forecast issued at 10:00 am on Friday, the city is expected to record a temperature between 27°C and 29°C, while relative humidity is likely to remain very high at 90-95 per cent. The prevailing weather conditions are expected to remain cloudy with intermittent light rain.
The IMD has also advised visitors to stay hydrated despite the cool weather, keep mobile phones charged for weather updates, protect valuables in waterproof bags, and avoid sea bathing during high tide or rough sea conditions.
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