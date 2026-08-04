President’s House To Display Puri Rath Yatra Chariot Wheels Of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra And Subhadra
Three sacred wheels from the Puri Rath Yatra chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra will be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Puri: Three wooden wheels from the chariots used during the Puri Rath Yatra will soon be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking another recognition of Odisha’s cultural and spiritual heritage at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The information was shared by Shri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, who said President Droupadi Murmu approved a proposal to permanently install one wheel each from Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, and Goddess Subhadra’s Darpadalana chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Padhee said he met the President at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Monday and placed the proposal before her.
"I met President Droupadi Murmu at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar yesterday (Monday) and placed this proposal before her. She has agreed to install one wheel each from the three Rath Yatra chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is a matter of immense pride and honour for all of us," he said.
Every year after the annual Rath Yatra, the three wooden chariots are dismantled as part of tradition. While some of the timber is used in the Jagannath Temple’s kitchen, important components of the chariots are auctioned among devotees. Every year new wood is used for Rath Yatra.
This is not the first time Odisha’s heritage has found a place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. On October 29, 2024, four sandstone replicas of the iconic Konark Wheel were installed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and Amrit Udyan to showcase India’s rich cultural traditions to visitors.
Welcoming the decision, senior Shri Jagannath Temple servitor Gaurahari Pradhan said, “We are extremely happy and proud that the sacred wheels of Mahaprabhu’s chariots will find a place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is especially heartening that this has happened during the tenure of an Odia President. Once the chariot wheels are displayed there, many distinguished visitors will be able to see them. This will help spread Jagannath culture to a wider audience across the world."
The installation of one wheel from each of these three sacred chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to serve as a lasting symbol of Odisha’s spiritual legacy and the tradition of the Jagannath cult.
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