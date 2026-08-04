ETV Bharat / bharat

President’s House To Display Puri Rath Yatra Chariot Wheels Of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra And Subhadra

Puri: Three wooden wheels from the chariots used during the Puri Rath Yatra will soon be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking another recognition of Odisha’s cultural and spiritual heritage at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The information was shared by Shri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, who said President Droupadi Murmu approved a proposal to permanently install one wheel each from Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, and Goddess Subhadra’s Darpadalana chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Padhee said he met the President at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Monday and placed the proposal before her.

"I met President Droupadi Murmu at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar yesterday (Monday) and placed this proposal before her. She has agreed to install one wheel each from the three Rath Yatra chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is a matter of immense pride and honour for all of us," he said.