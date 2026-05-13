ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pure' Inter-Faith Love Fine, Plot To Lure Hindu Girls Problematic: RSS On 'Love Jihad'

New Delhi: No one can question "sheer pure love" even if it's between individuals of different religions, but any planned conspiracy to take away Hindu girls is definitely problematic, top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale has said. Speaking exclusively to PTI Videos, he said there are an umpteen number of cases among Swayamsevaks who have married across castes, religions and even nationalities for "pure love" and the Sangh has always accepted it as natural.

"We have welcomed, celebrated and attended those weddings," the RSS General Secretary said in a rare and free-wheeling interview. "If it is sheer pure love, no question. When it is jihad, there is a question," he said.

Asked how he defines 'love jihad', a term often used by the Hindu right wing for companionship between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman, Hosabale said, "The thing is nobody has (defined it). Love jihad, the term, was first used by some high court judge. So it is not our contribution."

"The thing is that if two individuals are in love, then there is no religion, nationality, et cetera. So that love is pure." But, he added, when this becomes an agenda and there is a planned conspiracy to take away Hindu girls, then it raises a question and causes friction.

"Then this DNA thing doesn't work. Because even with that (same) DNA, if somebody is hijacking a girl from some village, leave alone Muslims, it is not love," he said, referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments about Hindus and Muslims of India having the same DNA.

He stressed that he was not talking only about Hindu girls and it cannot be allowed even if a girl from any other community is kidnapped. "You cannot say that 'as we belong to one DNA, it's okay'. It is not. That is why it should be a socially acceptable thing. Love is not barred in a society," he said.

Asked specifically whether he was saying that the Sangh was not against a love marriage between individuals of different faiths or communities, he said that there are many families of Swayamsevaks where people have married outside their caste, community or religion. "We do not publicise it as we accept it as a natural thing," he said.