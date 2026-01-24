ETV Bharat / bharat

Pure Electoral Rolls Are The Bedrock Of Democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and added that with this objective, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was initiated to ensure that every eligible elector’s name is included in the electoral roll and that every ineligible name is removed.

In his message on the eve of National Voters’ Day, the CEC, while extending his warm greetings to all electors across the country, said, "This (SIR) exercise has been successfully completed in Bihar and is presently being smoothly conducted in 12 States and Union Territories of the country."

He announced that it will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well.

Referring to the SIR in Bihar, conducted prior to the Assembly polls, the CEC said, "The most compelling testament to the success of the SIR in Bihar was that not a single appeal was filed against the final electoral roll, establishing its sanctity and credibility. (Assembly)Elections conducted on this strong foundation proved historic, recording the highest voter turnout since 1951 at 67.13 per cent, with women electors registering an unprecedented participation rate of 71.78 per cent."

Kumar said the year 2025 has been a year of significant achievements and innovations for the ECI.