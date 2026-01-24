Pure Electoral Rolls Are The Bedrock Of Democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Published : January 24, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and added that with this objective, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was initiated to ensure that every eligible elector’s name is included in the electoral roll and that every ineligible name is removed.
In his message on the eve of National Voters’ Day, the CEC, while extending his warm greetings to all electors across the country, said, "This (SIR) exercise has been successfully completed in Bihar and is presently being smoothly conducted in 12 States and Union Territories of the country."
He announced that it will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well.
Referring to the SIR in Bihar, conducted prior to the Assembly polls, the CEC said, "The most compelling testament to the success of the SIR in Bihar was that not a single appeal was filed against the final electoral roll, establishing its sanctity and credibility. (Assembly)Elections conducted on this strong foundation proved historic, recording the highest voter turnout since 1951 at 67.13 per cent, with women electors registering an unprecedented participation rate of 71.78 per cent."
Kumar said the year 2025 has been a year of significant achievements and innovations for the ECI.
"In its renewed and dynamic form, the Commission has not only ensured the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls and made the voting process more accessible to every elector, but has also effectively addressed electoral challenges, thereby strengthening every stage of the electoral process to make it more robust, transparent, and trustworthy," he said.
Kumar further said, "From the remotest corners of the country to the international arena, the Election Commission has firmly established a strong and impactful presence. During the year, the Commission undertook around 30 major initiatives and ensured their successful implementation."
He said besides SIR, prominent among these were capacity building of election officials through intensive training at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, under which more than 5,000 BLOs and BLO Supervisors from various States and Union Territories were trained; the launch of the ECINet App; the introduction of mobile deposit facilities at polling stations; and the decision to cap the number of electors per polling station at a maximum of 1,200 for voter convenience.
Citing that the first step in the service of the nation is voting, he said, Therefore, every citizen of India who has attained the age of 18 years must enrol as an elector and must exercise their right to vote."
The Election Commission of India was, is, and will always stand with its electors, he added.