ETV Bharat / bharat

Purchase Of Transformers: SC Declines To Interfere With Madras High Court Order On CBI Probe

New Delhi: In a setback for former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with a Madras High Court order, which directed a CBI investigation into an alleged Rs 397-crore scam in transformer procurement during his tenure as the state’s electricity minister between 2021 and 2023.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta which declined to entertain the plea challenging the high court's direction for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing an official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said the case is politically motivated. Dave contended that there was no specific prayer before the high court seeking a CBI investigation.

The bench said the court was empowered to direct such a probe if circumstances warranted it. “We don't need a prayer. It depends upon how the court feels," it observed. The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the appeal. The bench made it clear that the investigation should proceed independently without being influenced by any observations made by the high court.