Purchase Of Transformers: SC Declines To Interfere With Madras High Court Order On CBI Probe
The SC bench said the Madras High Court was empowered to direct such a probe if circumstances warranted it.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: In a setback for former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with a Madras High Court order, which directed a CBI investigation into an alleged Rs 397-crore scam in transformer procurement during his tenure as the state’s electricity minister between 2021 and 2023.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta which declined to entertain the plea challenging the high court's direction for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing an official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said the case is politically motivated. Dave contended that there was no specific prayer before the high court seeking a CBI investigation.
The bench said the court was empowered to direct such a probe if circumstances warranted it. “We don't need a prayer. It depends upon how the court feels," it observed. The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the appeal. The bench made it clear that the investigation should proceed independently without being influenced by any observations made by the high court.
On April 29, the high court ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement of 45,000 distribution transformers by the Tamil Nadu government.
Following the high court order, Balaji had maintained that all procedures were duly followed in the tender process and that no irregularities were committed in the procurement of transformers. The high court order came on allegations that the state exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023.
The high court passed the order on a petition filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam seeking an inquiry by a special investigation team, while AIADMK legal wing functionaries E Saravanan and Rajkumar sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
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