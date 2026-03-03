ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab's Sixth River: Mohinder Singh Randhawa, The Dreamer Who Greened Chandigarh

by Kanwaljit Kaur

Chandigarh: Amidst the chaos and disordeliness of Indian cities, Chandigarh has stood as an exception for decades. And who doesn't know of Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect behind its “body” — the planned layout and magnificent architecture. But did you know that behind its “soul” — the sylvan, tree-lined avenues, spaces for art and culture — was Mohinder Singh Randhawa (M S Randhawa), also called "Punjab da chhewan dariya" (The sixth river of Punjab)?

The Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer was not just an administrator, but also an outstanding botanist, art historian, writer, social reformer and agricultural scientist. On his death anniversary, March 3, 1986, ETV Bharat recalls the achievements and contributions of one of the less celebrated personalities who laid the foundations of what India is today.

A Foundation In Discipline, Hard Work And Nature-Love

In his autobiography Aap Beeti, Randhawa recounts his life all through. He was born on February 2, 1909 in Zira, Ferozepur district in undivided India, in an educated family. His Tehsildar father, Sher Singh taught him discipline, hard work and a deep interest in education from childhood, which was spent in rural Punjab.

It instilled in him an immense love for nature, trees and plants. When he went for higher education to Lahore — one of the biggest centres of academic and cultural excellence in undivided North India — he enrolled as a science student and completed an MSc in Botany from the prestigious Government College, Lahore.

But his knowledge of science was not limited to books. Much later, when given the opportunity, he transformed the barren land of Chandigarh with this knowledge into a lush green paradise.

Randhawa's grandsons Ranjit Singh and Satinder Singh say "he never gave priority to his family. He was very busy with his research and administrative work. Till his last days, he spent most of the time in a room in his house, dedicated to his research.

Recalling his childhood, Ranjit said he grew up under his grandmother's watchful eyes, as his grandfather was always busy. Nevertheless, he feels proud of his grandfather's achievements. Satinder Singh said M S Randhawa's "ancestral home in village Bodla, district Hoshiarpur has now collapsed. Now, Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj has approached the family to revive this house with the help of his Sartaj Foundation.

The Civil Services Years

In the 1930s, the Indian Civil Service (ICS) was called the 'Steel Frame of India'. Getting into it was the dream of every youth, but it was very difficult. Randhawa successfully passed the ICS examination in 1934 and was appointed as a British administrative officer, initially posted in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, beginning with Rae Bareli.

Ravidit Singh, the author of his biography A Legend Unfolded: Dr M S Randhawa, recalls that his greatet contribution during his posting in Rae Bareli was establishing libraries across the district, often in Panchayat houses

The biographer mentions in his book that when India got Independence in 1947, Randhawa was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi. As Partition wreaked havoc across the country, Randhawa got posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi, and later, the capital's first Chief Commissioner.

As refugees flooded Delhi, he demonstrated extraordinary administrative skills, stopping any riots from taking place. One of his signal moves was as a Sikh. He banned the kirpan — a sacred weapon Sikhs carry all the time — along with trishul, gandasa and other sharp objects.

Soon, he became involved in the task of resettling lakhs of displaced Punjabis, first as the Commissioner of Delhi, then as the Director-General of Rehabilitation in Punjab.