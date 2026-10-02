Punjab Youth Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Drug Smuggling, Family Seeks Government Help
Gurpreet had gone to Muscat about four years ago in search of employment and worked there as a truck driver.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Rupnagar: Another young man has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. News has emerged that Gurpreet Singh, a young man from the village of Lower Patti in Nangal, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. Gurpreet had gone to Muscat about four years ago in search of employment and worked there as a truck driver.
According to family members, he was arrested in Saudi Arabia about two years ago on charges of drug smuggling. The family received information on September 25 that he had been sentenced to death.
Gurpreet is his parents’ only son, and his father has already passed away. Elderly mother Satwant Kaur and the family have appealed to the Government of India, the Indian Embassy, and relevant officials to secure legal and diplomatic assistance for Gurpreet.
"It has been four years since Gurpreet Singh went to Muscat. Two years have passed since a drug trafficking case was registered against him. He was driving a truck from Muscat to Saudi Arabia when the police arrested him in connection with a drug-related case. We acknowledge that our son committed a wrongdoing. We appeal to the Centre to bring our son back to India safely," said a family member.
The family has also sought assistance from the local MLA and S P Oberoi of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust.
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