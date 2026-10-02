ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Youth Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Drug Smuggling, Family Seeks Government Help

Gurpreet Singh is from the village of Lower Patti in Nangal; his family is inconsolable. ( ETV Bharat )

Rupnagar: Another young man has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. News has emerged that Gurpreet Singh, a young man from the village of Lower Patti in Nangal, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. Gurpreet had gone to Muscat about four years ago in search of employment and worked there as a truck driver.

According to family members, he was arrested in Saudi Arabia about two years ago on charges of drug smuggling. The family received information on September 25 that he had been sentenced to death. Gurpreet is his parents’ only son, and his father has already passed away. Elderly mother Satwant Kaur and the family have appealed to the Government of India, the Indian Embassy, ​​and relevant officials to secure legal and diplomatic assistance for Gurpreet.