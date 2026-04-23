ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab To Observe State-Wide 'Black-Out' Mock Drill To Test Emergency Response Preparedness

Ferozepur: As per the guidelines received by the Punjab Government from the Home Department, Government of India, a special 'Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout' Mock Exercise is being conducted across the state on April 24 at 8:00 PM.

The main objective of this exercise is to review the preparedness of the Civil Defence Department and the administration during any emergency or air strike-like situation.

District Commander Gurlavdeep Singh Grewal said, "This mock drill will begin with the siren of 'Air Raid Warning'. This siren will be played on a high-low pitch for two minutes. As soon as the siren sounds, a complete 'blackout' will be implemented in the areas selected by the concerned Deputy Commissioners."

"Instructions are for the general public that people in the identified areas should keep their non-essential lights off during the blackout. However, essential services like hospitals and fire brigade will remain operational. At the end of the exercise, an 'all clear' signal will be given, which will be a siren sounding continuously at a high volume for two minutes," added Grewal.