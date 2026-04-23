Punjab To Observe State-Wide 'Black-Out' Mock Drill To Test Emergency Response Preparedness
Punjab Civil Defence to conduct bi-annual air raid mock exercise. It is a routine drill and there is no need to panic.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Ferozepur: As per the guidelines received by the Punjab Government from the Home Department, Government of India, a special 'Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout' Mock Exercise is being conducted across the state on April 24 at 8:00 PM.
The main objective of this exercise is to review the preparedness of the Civil Defence Department and the administration during any emergency or air strike-like situation.
District Commander Gurlavdeep Singh Grewal said, "This mock drill will begin with the siren of 'Air Raid Warning'. This siren will be played on a high-low pitch for two minutes. As soon as the siren sounds, a complete 'blackout' will be implemented in the areas selected by the concerned Deputy Commissioners."
"Instructions are for the general public that people in the identified areas should keep their non-essential lights off during the blackout. However, essential services like hospitals and fire brigade will remain operational. At the end of the exercise, an 'all clear' signal will be given, which will be a siren sounding continuously at a high volume for two minutes," added Grewal.
He further said, "During this mock exercise, not only blackouts but also many relief operations will be simulated. In this, the Civil Defence Department has mainly informed the public that this is a routine drill, so there is no need to get into any kind of fear or panic."
Officials said security exercises are to be conducted in the mock drill. "At such times, the coordination between citizens, administration and other agencies is tested. Emergency situations are also to be practiced during this time. The Home Ministry has given comprehensive guidelines to the districts where this exercise is to be conducted," they said.
"If people are injured during attacks, how prepared is the hospital in such situations, how can one reach there, does the blood bank have the necessary resources, is the hospital fully prepared, these things will also be checked during the operation. Mock drills ultimately benefit only the common people. Such mock drills are conducted in many countries of the world so that citizens can always be kept alert and if such a situation arises, then training on what to do, what not to do, how to cooperate with the government and the army comes in hand," officials added.
During the heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam tourist attack last year, mock drills related to security exercises were implemented across Punjab under Operation Shield.
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