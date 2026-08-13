ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab SIR: Draft electoral Roll published; Over 20 Lakh Names Deleted

Chandigarh: The draft electoral roll for all assembly constituencies in Punjab under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 was published on Thursday in accordance with the programme announced by the Election Commission of India, officials said.

As part of the revision process, a meeting under the chairpersonship of Punjab Chief Electoral officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra was held on Thursday with representatives of recognised political parties.

During the meeting, Mitra handed over the draft electoral roll to the representatives of the recognised political parties, according to an official release.

They were also briefed about the prescribed forms: Form 6 for inclusion of names, Form 6A for the inclusion of NRI voters, Form 7 for deletion of names, and Form 8 for correction of entries or shifting.

She further informed them that young citizens turning 18 by October 1, 2026 are eligible for enrolment.

The representatives of political parties were apprised of various platforms, including the Citizen Service Portal and the 'Book a Call Request with BLO' facility.

Mitra said for the convenience of electors, a one-day special camp under SIR is being organised at all polling booths on August 16 to facilitate electors in checking the details.

BLOs will be present at polling stations from 10 am to 1 pm to assist in checking details in the draft roll and to support voters with all electoral services.