Punjab Shopkeeper Murder Case: Two Shooters Arrested In Jammu Kashmir
The accused where arrested following a tip-off that both the accused had fled from Punjab and were hiding in Jammu Kashmir.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Ferozepur shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba. The accused were apprehended in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Union Territory.
Giving information about the operation, Punjab Director General (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, Ferozepur, from Jammu & Kashmir."
In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehends two shooters from #Rajasthan, involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, #Ferozepur, from Jammu &… pic.twitter.com/quBb1Q0kL6— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 7, 2026
The police team also recovered a Beretta. 30-bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession, he said.
A preliminary probe has revealed that the accused have a criminal background involved in extortion, dacoity, robbery, theft and violation of the Arms Act, and they had a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by Rajasthan Police. An FIR has been registered against them at Police Station Makhu.
Action and murder case
After the murder of businessman Gaba in Makhu, Ferozepur, special teams of AGTF conducted raids in search of the shooters. The police also received a tip-off that both the accused had fled from Punjab after the murder and were hiding in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir. Based on this, a joint team of two states and union territory laid a siege late last night and succeeded in arresting them.
According to police, the details about the murder conspiracy, availability of weapons and possible accomplices will be revealed once the probe is complete.
On June 1, Gaba was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while sitting at his shop in Makhu. The incident led to protests across the region, with traders observing a shutdown in the markets.
Taking action in the murder case, the police registered a case against unknown persons under the Murder and Arms Acts. The arrest of the two main accused by the police is now being seen as a breakthrough in the investigation.
Also Read