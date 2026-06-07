ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Shopkeeper Murder Case: Two Shooters Arrested In Jammu Kashmir

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Ferozepur shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba. The accused were apprehended in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Union Territory.

Giving information about the operation, Punjab Director General (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, Ferozepur, from Jammu & Kashmir."

The police team also recovered a Beretta. 30-bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession, he said.