Punjab Report On Allegation Against Atishi In Sikh Guru Case Ready, To Be Sent To Delhi Assembly Secretariat Soon

Atishi (file photo) ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The investigation into Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Sikh Gurus, has now taken a decisive turn. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Punjab will soon submit his final and formal response to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on the matter. A Home department spokesperson clarified that a detailed report will be sent as soon as final approval is received from the competent authority. Clarification On Assembly Secretariat's Letter The Additional Chief Secretary's Office of the Punjab Home department has clarified that prior to the letter being sent by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on February 5, in which it had sought written comments from the Punjab government regarding the allegation of breach of privilege and contempt of the House, the department had not received any direct communication or notice on the matter. However, the department clarified that it has review the matter from legal and technical angles, right from the beginning. DGP and FSL Reports Incorporated