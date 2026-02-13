Punjab Report On Allegation Against Atishi In Sikh Guru Case Ready, To Be Sent To Delhi Assembly Secretariat Soon
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The investigation into Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Sikh Gurus, has now taken a decisive turn. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Punjab will soon submit his final and formal response to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on the matter. A Home department spokesperson clarified that a detailed report will be sent as soon as final approval is received from the competent authority.
Clarification On Assembly Secretariat's Letter
The Additional Chief Secretary's Office of the Punjab Home department has clarified that prior to the letter being sent by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on February 5, in which it had sought written comments from the Punjab government regarding the allegation of breach of privilege and contempt of the House, the department had not received any direct communication or notice on the matter. However, the department clarified that it has review the matter from legal and technical angles, right from the beginning.
DGP and FSL Reports Incorporated
Given the seriousness of the allegation, Punjab's top law enforcement and technical wings have been involved in the investigation. According to the department, formal comments and technical findings from the Director General of Police, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, and the Director of the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory have already been prepared.
These reports, based on key points and technical aspects raised by the Delhi Secretariat, have already been forwarded to relevant offices. The Additional Chief Secretary is now compiling all these reports to prepare a comprehensive response that will clarify the Punjab government's definitive stance on the matter.
Origins Of The Controversy
This controversy is related to alleged comments made by Atishi in the Delhi Assembly regarding Sikh Gurus. A breach of privilege motion was introduced in the Delhi Assembly in the matter, and, as part of the investigation process, technical and police inputs were sought from the Punjab government. Now, with the Additional Chief Secretary's response, this investigation is expected to reach its logical conclusion.