ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Security Cover Of MP Harbhajan Singh Withdrawn

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police is learnt to have withdrawn the security cover of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, one of the seven lawmakers who switched to the BJP from AAP alongside Raghav Chadha, sources said. The police security cover comprising 9-10 policemen was withdrawn on Saturday, they said.

The Punjab Police security was deployed at the former cricketer's residence at the Chhotti Baradari locality in Jalandhar. Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday.

AAP workers on Saturday held protests outside the residences of Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta, who have joined the BJP, and wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the boundary walls of their residences with spray paint in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.