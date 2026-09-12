ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Secures First-Ever Extradition From Europe, Brings Back Gang Operative Amrit Dalam

Amrit Dalam was detained in Moldova and taken into custody by a four-member Punjab Police team on September 11. ( X@DGPPunjabPolice )

"This is the first-ever extradition secured by Punjab Police from a European country, marking a significant milestone in our fight against organised crime," the officer said on X. According to Punjab Police, Dalam had fled India in October 2024 using a forged passport.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said it was the first-ever extradition from Europe secured by the state police. Yadav said Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and narcotic offences.

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has extradited Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang from the Republic of Moldova with central agencies' help, a top police officer said on Saturday.

After a six-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt under ‘Operation Eastern Reach’, he was detained in Moldova and taken into custody by a four-member Punjab Police team on September 11.

Operation Eastern Reach was a six-month international manhunt and was mounted in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Punjab Police with central agencies and international partners, he said.

"I commend the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab & Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) Punjab for their relentless efforts," Yadav said. The officer also thanked the Moldovan authorities, Azerbaijan Authorities, IPCU-CBI, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of External Affairs. Punjab Police had set up OFTEC, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.

Bikramjit Singh Brar, SP, AGTF, said the operation was launched as part of the campaign initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav against gangsters and murders. He said the operation was centrally managed by AGTF Chief Pramod Mann and OFTEC Chief Ashish Chaudhary, along with the IG, and involved coordination with various agencies.

“It was a six-month-long operation that was later centrally managed by AGTF Chief Shri Pramod Mann and OFTACK Chief Shri Ashish Chaudhary, along with the IG,” he said.

Brar said Dalam, who had been on the run since 2024, was brought to India from Moldova and that the extradition marked Punjab Police’s first successful extradition from Europe.