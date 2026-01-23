Atishi Video Was Edited: Punjab Police, In Response To Delhi Assembly Notice
With the Punjab forensic report making it clear that the controversial video was edited, legal action against those who spread it may follow soon.
New Delhi: The Punjab Police has filed its official response to the notice of the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly regarding an alleged controversial video involving Atishi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly. Kailash Gautam, Under Secretary (Home) in the Punjab government, responded to the notice sent by the Secretary of the Delhi Assembly, clarifying that the video on the basis of which Punjab Police had taken action was edited, with the purpose of spreading animosity in society.
Punjab Police's response has given a new twist to the case. The forensic report's claims make it clear that legal action may be taken against those who spread the video in the coming days, while the latest correspondence between the Delhi Assembly and the Punjab Police could spark a new debate over constitutional powers and police action.
What's There In The Forensic Report?
Punjab Police cited technical and scientific evidence in its report, stating that a thorough forensic examination of the video had been conducted, whose report proved that the video had been tampered with. It specifically mentioned that "the forensic analysis has clearly established that the word 'Guru' was not used anywhere in the original video. This word was added later through editing to incite religious or social sentiments".
'Conspiracy To Vitiate Atmosphere'
Defending its action, Punjab Police stated that circulating such a fake video on social media is a serious offense, as it had not merely been posted to share information, but to deliberately vitiate the atmosphere. It said that such misleading content could pose a serious threat to law and order, preventing which is its primary responsibility.
Responding to inquiries from the Delhi Assembly, the Punjab Police DGP clarified that it has followed due process while filing the FIR in this case, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act), and while proceeding with the investigation.
He said posting the edited video falls under the categories of "data manipulation" and "disturbing public peace", and that the case was registered on January 7 based on a complaint from Jalandhar resident Iqbal Singh.
In an important constitutional and procedural clarification, the Punjab Police also informed the Assembly Committee about its limitations and accountability. It argued that in any criminal case, it's primary responsibility lies with the court and the magistrate in charge of the case. The police indicated that since the case is sub-judice and proceeding according to legal procedures, a detailed case diary and evidence are presented to the court.
Origins Of The Controversy
The controversy began when a video of LoP Atishi, speaking during the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session on January 6, went viral on social media, claiming that she had used objectionable words regarding the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus during a discussion on pollution. This led to a massive uproar in the House. The matter escalated when BJP leaders shared a video on social media, which AAP described as "doctored."
Following this, a complaint was filed in Punjab, and Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee took cognisance to issue a notice to Punjab Police, seeking an explanation on the basis of their action.
However, in a recent press conference, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta claimed that the separate forensic examination of Atishi's video conducted in Delhi, revealed no evidence of tampering, and that the Assembly's Privileges Committee will take further action in the matter.
