Atishi Video Was Edited: Punjab Police, In Response To Delhi Assembly Notice

New Delhi: The Punjab Police has filed its official response to the notice of the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly regarding an alleged controversial video involving Atishi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly. Kailash Gautam, Under Secretary (Home) in the Punjab government, responded to the notice sent by the Secretary of the Delhi Assembly, clarifying that the video on the basis of which Punjab Police had taken action was edited, with the purpose of spreading animosity in society.

Punjab Police's response has given a new twist to the case. The forensic report's claims make it clear that legal action may be taken against those who spread the video in the coming days, while the latest correspondence between the Delhi Assembly and the Punjab Police could spark a new debate over constitutional powers and police action.

What's There In The Forensic Report?

Punjab Police cited technical and scientific evidence in its report, stating that a thorough forensic examination of the video had been conducted, whose report proved that the video had been tampered with. It specifically mentioned that "the forensic analysis has clearly established that the word 'Guru' was not used anywhere in the original video. This word was added later through editing to incite religious or social sentiments".

'Conspiracy To Vitiate Atmosphere'

Defending its action, Punjab Police stated that circulating such a fake video on social media is a serious offense, as it had not merely been posted to share information, but to deliberately vitiate the atmosphere. It said that such misleading content could pose a serious threat to law and order, preventing which is its primary responsibility.

Responding to inquiries from the Delhi Assembly, the Punjab Police DGP clarified that it has followed due process while filing the FIR in this case, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act), and while proceeding with the investigation.