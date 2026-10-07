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Punjab Police Bust Three Illegal Arms Supply Networks; Eight Arrested

Amritsar police busted three illegal arms networks, arresting eight suspects and seizing 15 pistols. The operatives reportedly worked with foreign-based smugglers.

Punjab Police Bust Three Illegal Arms Supply Networks; Eight Arrested
Recovered pistols and live cartridges (X/@DGPPunjabPolice)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amritsar: Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted three illegal arms supply networks, arresting eight suspects and seizing a cache of weapons, officials said on Wednesday.

The police recovered 15 illegal pistols and 15 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested individuals. The operation is being hailed as a “breakthrough” in the ongoing campaign against organised crime and cross-border weapons trafficking in Punjab.

According to information shared by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, initial probe revealed that the operatives were in direct contact with foreign-based arms smugglers. “Investigation has also revealed links of the accused with other associates involved in the illegal arms supply network,” he posted on X.

The crackdown has also yielded critical leads regarding additional associates operating within the illicit networks. Following the arrests, police registered separate First Information Reports (FIRs) at three distinct local stations: the Cantonment, Islamabad, and Chheharta police stations.

"Punjab Police remains committed to maintaining strict vigil against illegal arms trafficking and organised criminal networks and taking firm action against those involved in the illegal supply and circulation of weapons,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, an intensive probe is underway to fully expose the complete supply chain, focusing on tracking both the original manufacturing sources of the weapons and the intended criminal recipients. “Further raids are being conducted to apprehend remaining members of the networks,” officials said.

Reiterating a strict stance against organised crime, the Punjab DGP warned that "no individuals involved in the proliferation of illegal weapons will be spared, promising the most stringent legal action under applicable laws."

Also Read

  1. Two Inter-state Weapon Smugglers Held In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow
  2. Punjab Police Bust Arms Smuggling Network; One Arrested With Arms And Ammunition

TAGGED:

AMRITSAR POLICE
PUNJAB POLICE
ILLEGAL ARMS NETWORKS
ARMS NETWORKS BUSTED IN PUNJAB

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