ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Bust Suspected Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, Recover Grenade And Assault Rifle; Three Held

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police have busted a suspected cross-border arms smuggling module and arrested three people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, after recovering a cache of illegal weapons allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.

The recovery includes a hand grenade, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a modified .30 bore pistol, and a semi-automatic firearm.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kawalpreet Singh Chahal told reporters that the operation was carried out as part of the police's ongoing crackdown on gangsters and illegal arms traffickers.

According to Chahal, police received specific intelligence that some individuals had procured weapons from Pakistan and were planning to use them to carry out a criminal or terror-related incident.

Acting on the tip-off, teams led by DSP Attari Yadvinder Singh, DSP D. Nagra and SHO of Gharinda Police Station launched a coordinated operation based on technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police first apprehended a suspect, Joban. Based on his interrogation, two more accused, Akashveer and a juvenile, were detained.