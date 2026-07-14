Punjab Police Bust Suspected Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, Recover Grenade And Assault Rifle; Three Held
The recovery includes a hand grenade, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a modified .30 bore pistol, and a semi-automatic firearm.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police have busted a suspected cross-border arms smuggling module and arrested three people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, after recovering a cache of illegal weapons allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.
The recovery includes a hand grenade, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a modified .30 bore pistol, and a semi-automatic firearm.
Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kawalpreet Singh Chahal told reporters that the operation was carried out as part of the police's ongoing crackdown on gangsters and illegal arms traffickers.
According to Chahal, police received specific intelligence that some individuals had procured weapons from Pakistan and were planning to use them to carry out a criminal or terror-related incident.
Acting on the tip-off, teams led by DSP Attari Yadvinder Singh, DSP D. Nagra and SHO of Gharinda Police Station launched a coordinated operation based on technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police first apprehended a suspect, Joban. Based on his interrogation, two more accused, Akashveer and a juvenile, were detained.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the prime accused, Akashveer, has a previous case registered against him under the Arms Act and was recently released from jail. Police said the accused are related to one another and allegedly became involved in the illegal arms trade for financial gain. The juvenile was also reportedly lured into joining the group.
SSP Chahal said initial findings suggest the weapons were smuggled from Pakistan and were likely intended for use during the upcoming festive season, Independence Day, or another major criminal or terrorist incident.
Police are now seeking the custody of the accused to determine who was supposed to receive the weapons and to identify other members of the network.
"The Amritsar Rural Police are maintaining surveillance over all illegal cross-border activities and will not allow any conspiracy to succeed. Such operations will continue to ensure the safety and security of the public," SSP Chahal said.
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