Punjab Police Bust ISI-Linked Terror Module, Arrest Suspect in Amritsar
Hand grenade, Glock pistol and live cartridges seized as police foil terror plot.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Police have claimed to have foiled a cross-border terror conspiracy with the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Rupnagar and the recovery of explosives, firearms and ammunition.
According to police, the suspect was recruited by Pakistan's ISI through social media and was preparing to carry out attacks in the state. Police identified the accused as Sumit Kumar alias Pandit, a resident of Ropar. A hand grenade, a 9 mm Glock pistol, four live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused was booked under the NDPS Act in 2023 and later moved to Pandori village in rural Amritsar, where he lived with relatives and worked at a nearby garment factory.
"During this period, Pakistan-based ISI handlers allegedly contacted him through social media and gradually recruited him by promising financial rewards and the prospect of sending him abroad," Bhullar said.
According to the Commissioner, the suspect was allegedly tasked with destabilising law and order by targeting police establishments, opening fire on police personnel or carrying out an attack at a crowded public place.
"The accused was allegedly instructed to execute attacks on police establishments or crowded public locations. He was enticed with promises of substantial money and opportunities to settle abroad. Our timely intelligence-led operation prevented a potentially major incident," Bhullar said.
The operation was conducted jointly by the CIA staff and the Amritsar Commissionerate Police following specific intelligence inputs. Police said forensic examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed several digital files, including videos and instructions on handling grenades, using and concealing weapons, conducting reconnaissance and evading law enforcement. Investigators also found evidence suggesting the accused had allegedly been advised to take a female family member along during reconnaissance to avoid attracting suspicion.
Bhullar said the Commissionerate Police had strengthened security arrangements by installing high-resolution CCTV cameras at sensitive locations and increasing the deployment of plainclothes personnel.
"We have enhanced surveillance and intensified monitoring across vulnerable locations. These measures have significantly improved our ability to detect and respond swiftly to suspicious activities," he said.
Appealing to Punjab's youth, the Police Commissioner warned that hostile agencies often attempt to exploit economically vulnerable individuals or those with criminal backgrounds through financial inducements and false promises of overseas opportunities.
"Young people should stay away from such traps, choose the path of honest work and immediately report any suspicious approach or activity to the police. Punjab Police remains fully committed to dismantling cross-border terror networks and safeguarding peace and security in the state," Bhullar added.
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