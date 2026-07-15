ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Bust ISI-Linked Terror Module, Arrest Suspect in Amritsar

Amritsar: Punjab Police have claimed to have foiled a cross-border terror conspiracy with the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Rupnagar and the recovery of explosives, firearms and ammunition.

According to police, the suspect was recruited by Pakistan's ISI through social media and was preparing to carry out attacks in the state. Police identified the accused as Sumit Kumar alias Pandit, a resident of Ropar. A hand grenade, a 9 mm Glock pistol, four live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused was booked under the NDPS Act in 2023 and later moved to Pandori village in rural Amritsar, where he lived with relatives and worked at a nearby garment factory.

"During this period, Pakistan-based ISI handlers allegedly contacted him through social media and gradually recruited him by promising financial rewards and the prospect of sending him abroad," Bhullar said.

According to the Commissioner, the suspect was allegedly tasked with destabilising law and order by targeting police establishments, opening fire on police personnel or carrying out an attack at a crowded public place.

"The accused was allegedly instructed to execute attacks on police establishments or crowded public locations. He was enticed with promises of substantial money and opportunities to settle abroad. Our timely intelligence-led operation prevented a potentially major incident," Bhullar said.