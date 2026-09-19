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Punjab: Police Bust Cross-border Drug Smuggling Module, Arrest 3 Operatives With 17 kg Heroin

Apart from recovering heroin, the police teams also seized a silver Maruti Swift car used by the accused to transport drugs.

The seizure of 17 kg heroin.
The seizure of 17 kg heroin. (X@DGPPunjabPolice)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amritsar: The Counter-Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted another cross-border drug smuggling module by arresting three key operatives along with 17 kg heroin, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Apart from recovering 17 kg heroin, the police teams also seized a silver Maruti Swift car (HR 30-N-2780) used by the accused to transport drugs.

Those arrested were identified as Prince, Malkit Singh, and Rajinder Singh, all residents of Kot Meet Singh, Khalsa Nagar Plot, Amritsar.

With the latest seizure, the CI, Amritsar, has recovered a total of 54 kg heroin in just four days. Earlier, the police had recovered consignments of 27 kg and 10 kg heroin.

DGP Yadav said that the main investigation revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly working in connivance with cross-border smugglers and were receiving consignments of heroin and supplying them.

He said that the teams of CI, Amritsar, had received a tip-off that three operatives of the cross-border drug smuggling module had a consignment dropped through a drone and that they were likely to make a big deal of narcotics under the flyover on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

Acting on the information, the police teams laid a trap and stopped the accused's Swift car near the park close to the flyover. During the search, 17 kg heroin was recovered from the accused. The DGP said that back-and-forth links are being established in this case, and further investigation is underway.

A case was registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Also Read:

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  3. Court In Punjab's Hoshiarpur Sentences Accused To Death In Child’s Abduction, Murder Case

TAGGED:

DRUG SMUGGLING MODULE
17 KG HEROIN
3 HELD WITH HEROIN
PUNJAB DGP
DRUG SMUGGLING MODULE BUSTED

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