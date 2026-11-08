Punjab Police Bring Back Wanted Gangster Gurwinder Alias Afridi From Ethiopia
Probe revealed that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
Chandigarh: In a major operation, the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has secured the deportation of Gurwinder, alias 'Afridi', a key leader of the 'Doni Bal-Prabh Dasuwal' gang, from Ethiopia.
With the support of central agencies, the Punjab Police successfully brought him back to India following a 10-month international manhunt.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the development in a post on X on Sunday.
"In a breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID.”
In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad. The Punjab Government had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest. The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South-America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling gangster networks, preventing organised crime and ensuring peace and security across #Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 8, 2026
He stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad. The Punjab Government had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest,” DGP Punjab said.
The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries.
The DGP wrote, “The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies.”
He also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and other central agencies for their cooperation.
“We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling gangster networks, preventing organised crime and ensuring peace and security across #Punjab,” Yadav added.
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