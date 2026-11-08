ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Bring Back Wanted Gangster Gurwinder Alias Afridi From Ethiopia

Chandigarh: In a major operation, the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​has secured the deportation of Gurwinder, alias 'Afridi', a key leader of the 'Doni Bal-Prabh Dasuwal' gang, from Ethiopia.

With the support of central agencies, the Punjab Police successfully brought him back to India following a 10-month international manhunt.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the development in a post on X on Sunday.

"In a breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID.”

He stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad. The Punjab Government had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest,” DGP Punjab said.