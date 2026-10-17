ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Register Case Against 35 Social Media Accounts, Including Those Of Canadian Journalists, Over 'Defamation'

Mohali: The Punjab Police's cyber cell has registered a case against 35 social media accounts, including those linked to journalists and immigration consultants based in Canada and Punjab, for allegedly targeting a Mohali-based immigration consultant with unverified online content.

The case stems from a complaint by counsel representing GB Realty Group, who alleged that unidentified persons had circulated false rumours about the company and its managing director on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, linking the company to an alleged fraud in Canada.

The cybercrime police station in Sector 79, SAS Nagar, registered the FIR on October 13 under Section 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Punjab Police Book 35 Social Media Accounts, Including Canadian Journalists, For Defamation (Special arrangement)

“The allegations were false and baseless and had been circulated to damage the group’s reputation,” the counsel said.

The complaint also included a list of links to the accounts allegedly sharing the content and sought their removal and the blocking of the accounts. Furthermore, a request has been made to the police to have these links removed and the associated accounts blocked.

In response, the Canadian account holders named in the FIR have denied the allegations, describing them as an attack on freedom of expression.