Punjab Police Arrest Suspended SHO After FBI Named Him In Rs 4 Crore Extortion Case
Punjab Police arrested suspended officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, accused in an FBI case for demanding ransom from a US-based family by threatening false murder charges.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested the suspended police officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, after his name was mentioned in a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment.
Nagra has been accused of demanding a huge ransom from a US-based family by threatening to implicate its relatives in a false murder case in India and collecting illegal amounts of Rs 16 lakh in collusion with gangsters.
The arrest has been confirmed by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range. Nagra was arrested on Friday and will be produced in court for seeking police remand to unravel the conspiracy. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to extortion and the law and order situation in Punjab.
Nagra was arrested in connection with an FIR no 20 dated January 16, 2026, registered at Tanda Police Station under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The former Station House Officer (SHO) Nagra had earlier been transferred to the police lines pending an inquiry. Officials said that Punjab Police immediately relieved Nagra from the post of SHO and sent him to police lines soon after media reports and FBI revelations. The case was handed over to an IPS officer from outside Hoshiarpur for a transparent investigation, they said.
“During the initial probe, financial transactions and witness statements revealed that Inspector Nagra had collected a bribe of Rs 16 lakh from the US-based family,” officials added.
FBI probe under ‘Operation Hard Ball'
The FBI had launched a major campaign against international gangster networks under ‘Operation Hard Ball’. During the probe, the US agency filed a chargesheet in the local court, in which Nagra’s name along with the network of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs also came to light.
According to the FBI, a ransom of $400,000 (approx Rs 3.82 crore) was demanded from a family living in California, USA.
“Nagra took advantage of the Balwinder Singh murder case in Tanda in collaboration with the gangsters and threatened the US-based family that if the money was not given, their relatives living in India would be falsely implicated in this murder case,” officials said, citing the chargesheet.
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