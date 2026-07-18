ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Arrest Suspended SHO After FBI Named Him In Rs 4 Crore Extortion Case

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested the suspended police officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, after his name was mentioned in a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment.

Nagra has been accused of demanding a huge ransom from a US-based family by threatening to implicate its relatives in a false murder case in India and collecting illegal amounts of Rs 16 lakh in collusion with gangsters.

The arrest has been confirmed by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range. Nagra was arrested on Friday and will be produced in court for seeking police remand to unravel the conspiracy. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to extortion and the law and order situation in Punjab.

Nagra was arrested in connection with an FIR no 20 dated January 16, 2026, registered at Tanda Police Station under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The former Station House Officer (SHO) Nagra had earlier been transferred to the police lines pending an inquiry. Officials said that Punjab Police immediately relieved Nagra from the post of SHO and sent him to police lines soon after media reports and FBI revelations. The case was handed over to an IPS officer from outside Hoshiarpur for a transparent investigation, they said.