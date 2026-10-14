Punjab: Now ED Highlights PCA ‘Land Scam’, Orders Mohali SSP To Register Case
The ED's preliminary investigation revealed that the PCA purchased land in Ajnala and Bathinda for approximately Rs 77.99 crore at highly inflated prices.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Mohali SSP, directing the registration of an FIR regarding an alleged multi-crore land purchase scam involving the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).
The ED's preliminary investigation revealed that the PCA purchased land in Ajnala and Bathinda for approximately Rs 77.99 crore at highly inflated prices. This revelation has caused a firestorm of political protest in Punjab, with opposition leaders launching an offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
The letter, issued by Amit Kumar, Assistant Director at the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office, provides comprehensive details regarding the preliminary investigation into the PCA's land deals.
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The ED’s findings in the ₹77.99-crore PCA land deal raise serious questions about the transactions, alleged inflated valuations and movement of funds. PCA President Amarjeet Singh Mehta and everyone involved must answer for these transactions. I demand immediate registration of an FIR, a time-bound investigation and strict legal action wherever culpability is established. No institution can be above scrutiny, and no individual should be shielded from the law because of influence or position. Punjab’s cricketing fraternity deserves transparency, accountability and justice. @INCIndia @INCPunjab @SachinPilot— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 13, 2026
The ED Findings
According to the letter, the PCA purchased land worth Rs 77,99,03,563 in Ajnala (Amritsar) and Deon village (Bathinda). The investigation revealed that these lands were purchased at prices inflated compared to market rates and government collector rates. The ED has officially directed the Mohali SSP to register a criminal case immediately, forwarding these documents under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.
According to documentary evidence cited in the letter, two private firms — M/s AGM Heights Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Future Homes — purchased land from local farmers at very low rates between August and November 2025. The AGM Heights acquired land at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh per kanal, while Future Homes purchased it at Rs 2.48 lakh per kanal. However, within just three to six months — on February 16, 2026 — these firms sold the same land to the PCA at a rate of approximately Rs 37.4 lakh per kanal, which was 15.4 times the original price.
भगवंत मान और उसकी जुंडली ने भगत सिंह की पगड़ी को भ्रष्टाचार का दाग लगा दिया! ED ने मोहाली SSP को FIR के हुक्म दिए, अब ये पगड़ी बांधने का हक खो चुके हैं, सब पकड़े जाएंगे! राजवीर घुम्मन पर पर्चा हुआ, हाईकोर्ट-सुप्रीमकोर्ट में करोड़ों लुटाए, माइनिंग में भी नाम! अमरजीत महिता दूसरा घुम्मन बना, किसानों की सस्ती जमीन लेकर PCA को करोड़ों में बेची, कैसे बचाएगा भगवंत मान? सब पकड़े जाएंगे! क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन में कैश फॉर ट्रांसफर, स्टेडियम के नाम पर 100 करोड़ की लूट! किसानों की कौड़ियों के भाव जमीन लेकर करोड़ों में बेची, ये है खेल नीति? सब पकड़े जाएंगे! ED का खुलासा: किसानों से धोखा, पैसा ट्रांसफर, नकद निकलवाई! अमरजीत महिता दूसरा घुम्मन निकला, सेंटर एजेंसियों की चक्की धीरे चलती है पर बहुत बारीक पीसती है, घुम्मन-अमरजीत-भगवंत सब इकट्ठे पीसे जाएंगे! ऊपर से पगड़ियां भगत सिंह की, अंदर से पक्के बेईमान! पंजाब को ईमानदारी के नाम पर गुमराह किया, अब पगड़ी उतारने का वक्त आ गया है! ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਜੁੰਡਲੀ ਨੇ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਪੱਗ ਨੂੰ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਦਾ ਦਾਗ ਲਗਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ! ED ਨੇ ਮੋਹਾਲੀ SSP ਨੂੰ FIR ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਦਿੱਤੇ, ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਪੱਗ ਬੰਨ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਹੱਕ ਖੋ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਘੁੰਮਣ 'ਤੇ ਪਰਚਾ ਹੋਇਆ, ਹਾਈਕੋਰਟ-ਸੁਪਰੀਮਕੋਰਟ 'ਚ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਲੁਆਏ, ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਨਾਂ! ਅਮਰਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਦੂਸਰਾ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਬਣਿਆ, ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਸਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਲੈ ਕੇ PCA ਨੂੰ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੇਚੀ, ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਚਾਏਗਾ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ? ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਐਸੋਸੀਏਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਕੈਸ਼ ਫਾਰ ਟਰਾਂਸਫਰ, ਸਟੇਡੀਅਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ 100 ਕਰੋੜ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ! ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੌਡੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਭਾਅ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੇਚੀ, ਇਹ ਹੈ ਖੇਡ ਨੀਤੀ? ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! ED ਦਾ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਧੋਖਾ, ਪੈਸਾ ਟਰਾਂਸਫਰ, ਨਕਦ ਕਢਵਾਈ! ਅਮਰਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਦੂਸਰਾ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਨਿਕਲਿਆ, ਸੈਂਟਰ ਏਜੰਸੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਚੱਕੀ ਹੌਲੀ ਚੱਲਦੀ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਰੀਕ ਪੀਸਦੀ ਹੈ, ਘੁੰਮਣ-ਅਮਰਜੀਤ-ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਭ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਪੀਸੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! ਉੱਪਰੋਂ ਪੱਗਾਂ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀਆਂ, ਅੰਦਰੋਂ ਪੱਕੇ ਬੇਈਮਾਨ! ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਗੁਮਰਾਹ ਕੀਤਾ, ਹੁਣ ਪੱਗ ਉਤਾਰਨ ਦਾ ਵੇਲਾ ਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ! @ANI @ians_india @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @TV9Bharatvarsh @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @news24tvchannel @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 14, 2026
Similarly, in Bathinda, the PCA purchased land at the exorbitant rate of Rs 19.76 lakh per kanal, compared to the government collector rate of Rs 5 lakh per kanal.
In its letter, citing an examination of bank accounts, the ED stated that immediately upon receiving funds from the PCA, crores of rupees were transferred to various private accounts, and substantial amounts were withdrawn in cash.
Out of the Rs 45.72 crore received by Future Homes, Rs 45 crore was transferred to the accounts of its partners, Ramnik Singh and Shalu Dhingra (Rs 22.50 crore each), while Rs 44.60 lakh was withdrawn in cash. According to the ED, the entire matter constitutes criminal conspiracy and fraud under sections 61(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prompting a demand for the immediate registration of an FIR.
Political Reactions
Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, has demanded strict action regarding this issue via an X post. In a statement posted on social media, he said, "The ED's findings regarding the PCA land deal worth Rs 77.99 crore raise serious questions about the transactions and the misappropriation of funds; PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta and everyone involved must answer for this. I demand the immediate registration of an FIR, a time-bound investigation, and strict legal action."
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also levelled serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government regarding this matter.
👉 🚨 BREAKING: PCA president Amarjeet Mehta and his son Padamjit Mehta have come under the ED’s scanner. Orders have reportedly been issued to the Mohali SSP to register an FIR. 👉 ₹77.99 crore PCA scam exposed! Land allegedly purchased from farmers at low rates was sold to the PCA at prices 15.4 times higher. The ED has sought an FIR. Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann’s close aide Amarjeet Mehta and his son Padamjit Mehta, what do you have to say now? Everyone will be held accountable! 👉 Another achievement of the “cash for transfers” government! Land bought cheaply from farmers was allegedly shown at inflated prices to siphon off ₹77 crore. Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann, is this your Punjab Model? Everyone will be held accountable! 👉 ED revelations: Exploitation of farmers, transfer of money and cash withdrawals. The Darshan Singh, AGM Heights and Future Homes group allegedly bought land at low prices and sold it to the PCA at heavily inflated rates. SSP SAS Nagar, register an FIR now. The truth will come out! 👉 Punjab Cricket Association = a factory for exploiting farmers! Land allegedly purchased from farmers at low rates in Ajnala and Bathinda was involved in alleged fraud, conspiracy and misuse of funds. Everyone, including Mayor Padamjit Mehta, will be held accountable! 👉 *ਬਿੱਗ ਬ੍ਰੇਕਿੰਗ* ...ਪੀਸੀਏ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਅਮਰਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਦਾ ਬੇਟਾ ਪਰਮਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਆਇਆ ਈਡੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇ ਤੇ ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਐਸ ਐਸ ਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਪਰਚਾ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ 👉 77.99 ਕਰੋੜ ਦਾ PCA ਘੁਟਾਲਾ ਬੇਨਕਾਬ! ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਰੀਦ ਕੇ PCA ਨੂੰ 15.4 ਗੁਣਾ ਮਹਿੰਗੇ ਭਾਅ ਵੇਚ ਦਿੱਤੀ, ED ਨੇ FIR ਮੰਗੀ। ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਦੇ ਚੇਲੇ ਅਮਰਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਪਦਮਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ, ਹੁਣ ਕੀ ਜਵਾਬ ਦੇਵੋਗੇ? ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! 👉 ਕੈਸ਼ ਫੋਰ ਟਰਾਂਸਫਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਕਾਰਨਾਮਾ! ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਸਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਰੀਦ ਕੇ ਮਹਿੰਗੀ ਦਿਖਾ ਕੇ 77 ਕਰੋੜ ਕੱਢੇ। ਗੁਰੂ-ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ, ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮਾਡਲ? ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! 👉 ED ਦਾ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ, ਪੈਸਾ ਟਰਾਂਸਫਰ, ਨਕਦ ਕਢਵਾਈ। ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਸਿੰਘ - AGM Heights - Future Homes ਗਿਰੋਹ ਨੇ ਸਸਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਰੀਦ ਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਹਿੰਗੇ ਭਾਅ PCA ਨੂੰ ਵੇਚੀ। SSP SAS ਨਗਰ, ਹੁਣ FIR ਕਰੋ, ਸਭ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਉਣਗੇ! 👉 ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਐਸੋਸੀਏਸ਼ਨ = ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਦੀ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ! ਅਜਨਾਲਾ-ਬਠਿੰਡਾ 'ਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਰੀਦ ਕੇ ਧੋਖਾਧੜੀ, ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਫੰਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੁਰਵਰਤੋਂ। ਮੇਅਰ ਪਦਮਜੀਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਭ ਫੜੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ! 👉 बिग ब्रेकिंग...पीसीए का प्रधान अमरजीत महिता और उसका बेटा परमजीत महिता आया ED के निशाने पर, मोहाली SSP को पर्चा दर्ज करने के हुक्म 👉 77.99 करोड़ का PCA घोटाला बेनकाब! किसानों से सस्ती जमीन खरीद कर PCA को 15.4 गुना महंगे भाव बेच दी, ED ने FIR मांगी। गुरु-द्रोही भगवंत के चेले अमरजीत महिता और पुत्र पदमजीत महिता, अब क्या जवाब दोगे? सब पकड़े जाएंगे! 👉 कैश फॉर ट्रांसफर सरकार का नया कारनामा! किसानों की सस्ती जमीन खरीद कर महंगी दिखा कर 77 करोड़ निकाले। गुरु-द्रोही भगवंत मान, ये है तुम्हारा पंजाब मॉडल? सब पकड़े जाएंगे! 👉 ED का खुलासा: किसानों की लूट, पैसा ट्रांसफर, नकद निकलवाई। दर्शन सिंह - AGM Heights - Future Homes गिरोह ने सस्ती जमीन खरीद कर बहुत महंगे भाव PCA को बेची। SSP SAS नगर, अब FIR करो, सब सामने आएंगे! 👉 पंजाब क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन = किसानों की लूट की फैक्ट्री! अजनाला-बठिंडा में किसानों से सस्ती जमीन खरीद कर धोखाधड़ी, साजिश और फंडों का दुरुपयोग। मेयर पदमजीत महिता समेत सब पकड़े जाएंगे! @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) October 13, 2026
Citing the political influence of the PCA president, he remarked, "Bhagwant Mann and his coterie have stained Bhagat Singh's turban with the blot of corruption; the ED has ordered the Mohali SSP to register an FIR, and now they will all be caught. Amarjit Mehta acquired cheap land from farmers and sold it to the PCA for crores, resulting in a massive swindle in the name of the cricket association."
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also questioned the Punjab government's performance after sharing the document on social media. In his statement, he said that under the rule of the AAP, which loudly proclaims its honesty, farmers are being defrauded in the name of sports organisations. He demanded that the key masterminds behind this entire scam be put behind bars without delay.
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