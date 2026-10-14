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Punjab: Now ED Highlights PCA ‘Land Scam’, Orders Mohali SSP To Register Case

The ED's preliminary investigation revealed that the PCA purchased land in Ajnala and Bathinda for approximately Rs 77.99 crore at highly inflated prices.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Mohali SSP, directing the registration of an FIR regarding an alleged multi-crore land purchase scam involving the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

The ED's preliminary investigation revealed that the PCA purchased land in Ajnala and Bathinda for approximately Rs 77.99 crore at highly inflated prices. This revelation has caused a firestorm of political protest in Punjab, with opposition leaders launching an offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The letter, issued by Amit Kumar, Assistant Director at the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office, provides comprehensive details regarding the preliminary investigation into the PCA's land deals.

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The ED Findings

According to the letter, the PCA purchased land worth Rs 77,99,03,563 in Ajnala (Amritsar) and Deon village (Bathinda). The investigation revealed that these lands were purchased at prices inflated compared to market rates and government collector rates. The ED has officially directed the Mohali SSP to register a criminal case immediately, forwarding these documents under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.

According to documentary evidence cited in the letter, two private firms — M/s AGM Heights Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Future Homes — purchased land from local farmers at very low rates between August and November 2025. The AGM Heights acquired land at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh per kanal, while Future Homes purchased it at Rs 2.48 lakh per kanal. However, within just three to six months — on February 16, 2026 — these firms sold the same land to the PCA at a rate of approximately Rs 37.4 lakh per kanal, which was 15.4 times the original price.

Similarly, in Bathinda, the PCA purchased land at the exorbitant rate of Rs 19.76 lakh per kanal, compared to the government collector rate of Rs 5 lakh per kanal.

In its letter, citing an examination of bank accounts, the ED stated that immediately upon receiving funds from the PCA, crores of rupees were transferred to various private accounts, and substantial amounts were withdrawn in cash.

Out of the Rs 45.72 crore received by Future Homes, Rs 45 crore was transferred to the accounts of its partners, Ramnik Singh and Shalu Dhingra (Rs 22.50 crore each), while Rs 44.60 lakh was withdrawn in cash. According to the ED, the entire matter constitutes criminal conspiracy and fraud under sections 61(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prompting a demand for the immediate registration of an FIR.

Political Reactions

Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, has demanded strict action regarding this issue via an X post. In a statement posted on social media, he said, "The ED's findings regarding the PCA land deal worth Rs 77.99 crore raise serious questions about the transactions and the misappropriation of funds; PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta and everyone involved must answer for this. I demand the immediate registration of an FIR, a time-bound investigation, and strict legal action."

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also levelled serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government regarding this matter.

Citing the political influence of the PCA president, he remarked, "Bhagwant Mann and his coterie have stained Bhagat Singh's turban with the blot of corruption; the ED has ordered the Mohali SSP to register an FIR, and now they will all be caught. Amarjit Mehta acquired cheap land from farmers and sold it to the PCA for crores, resulting in a massive swindle in the name of the cricket association."

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also questioned the Punjab government's performance after sharing the document on social media. In his statement, he said that under the rule of the AAP, which loudly proclaims its honesty, farmers are being defrauded in the name of sports organisations. He demanded that the key masterminds behind this entire scam be put behind bars without delay.

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  3. Knife Attack Leaves Jalandhar Councillor Injured, Hospitalised

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE
PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION
PMLA
MOHALI SSP
ED HIGHLIGHTS PCA LAND SCAM

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