ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Now ED Highlights PCA ‘Land Scam’, Orders Mohali SSP To Register Case

Chandigarh: The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Mohali SSP, directing the registration of an FIR regarding an alleged multi-crore land purchase scam involving the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

The ED's preliminary investigation revealed that the PCA purchased land in Ajnala and Bathinda for approximately Rs 77.99 crore at highly inflated prices. This revelation has caused a firestorm of political protest in Punjab, with opposition leaders launching an offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The letter, issued by Amit Kumar, Assistant Director at the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office, provides comprehensive details regarding the preliminary investigation into the PCA's land deals.

The ED Findings

According to the letter, the PCA purchased land worth Rs 77,99,03,563 in Ajnala (Amritsar) and Deon village (Bathinda). The investigation revealed that these lands were purchased at prices inflated compared to market rates and government collector rates. The ED has officially directed the Mohali SSP to register a criminal case immediately, forwarding these documents under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.

According to documentary evidence cited in the letter, two private firms — M/s AGM Heights Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Future Homes — purchased land from local farmers at very low rates between August and November 2025. The AGM Heights acquired land at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh per kanal, while Future Homes purchased it at Rs 2.48 lakh per kanal. However, within just three to six months — on February 16, 2026 — these firms sold the same land to the PCA at a rate of approximately Rs 37.4 lakh per kanal, which was 15.4 times the original price.

Similarly, in Bathinda, the PCA purchased land at the exorbitant rate of Rs 19.76 lakh per kanal, compared to the government collector rate of Rs 5 lakh per kanal.

In its letter, citing an examination of bank accounts, the ED stated that immediately upon receiving funds from the PCA, crores of rupees were transferred to various private accounts, and substantial amounts were withdrawn in cash.