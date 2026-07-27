ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Next CJP Target?: Opposition Already Trains Guns At AAP Govt For Paper Leaks

During a protest by Congress MPs Sher Singh Ghubaya, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amar Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation over the alleged paper leaks in the state, at Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: After their successful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seems to be heading for Punjab. Its founder Abhijeet Dipke gave hints about their Punjab strategy while answering questions from journalists.

"We will soon announce our future strategy. Please give us some time... We are also working on the alleged paper leaks in Punjab and are making plans for it," he said.

However, the Opposition parties have already opened a front against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. In Parliament, Congress MPs from Punjab held placards in their hands and protested against the Punjab government. Punjab Congress chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh and Sher Singh Ghubaya raised slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in protest against the lathicharge on sanitation workers in Punjab. Warring accused CM Mann of lying.

"In four years, a total of six exam papers have been leaked. More than five lakh students have been affected... If Dharmendra Pradhan can resign at the national level, then Bhagwant Mann should resign too, or leave the relevant ministerial post," Warring said.

BJP’s Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon too raised questions and demanded the resignation of the Punjab minister. He said, "The Central government is taking the issue of paper leaks seriously and is making provisions for fast-track courts, 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore... but no one is asking the Punjab government why cheating is happening in exams here?"

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa cited the exams of previous years. He said, "On July 19, the pharmacy exam paper was leaked, where pre-prepared answer sheets were brought in exchange for lakhs of rupees. Earlier, the English exam paper in 2023 and the PSSSB Inspector exam paper in 2025 were also leaked."