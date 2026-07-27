Punjab Next CJP Target?: Opposition Already Trains Guns At AAP Govt For Paper Leaks
Talking to journalists, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said ‘we are also working on the alleged paper leaks in Punjab and are making plans for it’.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: After their successful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seems to be heading for Punjab. Its founder Abhijeet Dipke gave hints about their Punjab strategy while answering questions from journalists.
"We will soon announce our future strategy. Please give us some time... We are also working on the alleged paper leaks in Punjab and are making plans for it," he said.
However, the Opposition parties have already opened a front against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. In Parliament, Congress MPs from Punjab held placards in their hands and protested against the Punjab government. Punjab Congress chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh and Sher Singh Ghubaya raised slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in protest against the lathicharge on sanitation workers in Punjab. Warring accused CM Mann of lying.
"In four years, a total of six exam papers have been leaked. More than five lakh students have been affected... If Dharmendra Pradhan can resign at the national level, then Bhagwant Mann should resign too, or leave the relevant ministerial post," Warring said.
BJP’s Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon too raised questions and demanded the resignation of the Punjab minister. He said, "The Central government is taking the issue of paper leaks seriously and is making provisions for fast-track courts, 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore... but no one is asking the Punjab government why cheating is happening in exams here?"
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa cited the exams of previous years. He said, "On July 19, the pharmacy exam paper was leaked, where pre-prepared answer sheets were brought in exchange for lakhs of rupees. Earlier, the English exam paper in 2023 and the PSSSB Inspector exam paper in 2025 were also leaked."
Shiromani Akali Dal's chief spokesperson Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler surrounded the government, mentioning the High Court case. He said, "If the paper was not leaked, then why did the government assure the High Court of stopping the Excise and Taxation Inspector recruitment process? Instead of names in the selection list, 'State Bank of India', 'Smiley' and 'GPS' entries have come to the fore.”
Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) chief Giani Harpreet Singh too expressed concern about the future of the youth of Punjab. He said, "These paper leaks and recruitment scams have put the future of the youth of Punjab in danger. The employment opportunities of the youth here are being robbed by recruiting candidates from outside states.”
However, the AAP has denied all the allegations of the opposition. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that not a single paper was leaked in the state during his government. He said, "In the four and a half years of the formation of the government, not a single paper has been leaked in Punjab. There was a report of an attempt to copy through Bluetooth pens from two places, the culprits were caught and sent to jail within 10 minutes."
AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while extolling the Chief Minister's claim, accused the opponents of doing politics.
Kejriwal said, "During our 10 years in Delhi and five years in Punjab, no paper has been leaked. At two centres, some children had tried to copy through smart pens, who were caught on the spot. No paper has been leaked, the opponents are only making false allegations."
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