ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rs 14,191 Crore Can't Be Paid In Fortnight': Punjab Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order On DA Dues

New Delhi: The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order directing it to release all pending dearness allowance and dearness relief dues to state employees and pensioners within a fortnight. The state government contended that directing payment of arrears totalling around Rs 14,191 crore in such a short period was constitutionally impossible.

The special leave petition filed by the additional chief secretary in the finance department challenges the August 3 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court directed payment of the pending dues at rates applicable for officers of the All India Services serving in the state.

The plea stated that the Liquidation Plan quantified the admitted arrears at approximately Rs. 14,191 crore, phased over five financial years. It said the impugned judgment requires the whole amount, including the entire further differential between 42% and approximately 60%, within a fortnight.

It noted that against an annual salary and pension outgo of approximately Rs. 58,064.05 crore (Revised Estimates, FY 2025-26), the admitted arrears alone are close to three months of the entire wage and pension bill of the state, to be found and disbursed in fourteen days.

"Compliance is not merely difficult; it is constitutionally impossible in the time allowed. By Article 266(3) no moneys may be appropriated from the Consolidated Fund of a State except in the manner provided by the Constitution, and that manner is Articles 202 to 206," said the state's plea.

The state argued that an expenditure of this magnitude, not included in the sanctioned estimates, requires a supplementary statement under Article 205(1)(a); a demand for a grant, which by Article 203(3) may be made only upon the Governor's recommendation; assent of the House under Article 203(2); and an Appropriation Act under Article 204, without which by Article 204(3) no money may be withdrawn at all.

"Every step presupposes a sitting of the Legislative Assembly, which the Governor must summon under Article 174," it said. The plea argued that the direction therefore commands the petitioner to do within fourteen days what the Constitution does not permit the executive to do without prior legislative sanction, and what the legislature cannot be compelled to grant.