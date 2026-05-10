Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Remanded To 7-day ED Custody In Rs 100 Cr 'Money Laundering Scam'
The Minister is accused of having involved in a Rs 100 cr money laundering through tax credit, GST refunds on export credits and duty drawbacks.
By ANI
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
Gurugram: A City court has granted a seven-day custody of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which produced him following his arrest on Saturday.
The central agency sought the Gurugram sessions court to remand the Punjab Minister in their custody for a period of 10 days for interrogation.
The interrogation is pursuant to the ongoing probe into an alleged money laundering complaint to the tune of Rs 100 crore through fraudulent Goods and Services (GST) transaction.
Arora was arrested by the central agency following a day-long search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities. The agency said it conducted raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The central agency initiated coordinated searches early on Saturday at five premises spread across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh. Four of these locations were directly linked to Arora and entities associated with him, while one office premises belonged to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under the agency's scanner in the case, ANI reported quoting officials.
The agency charged that Arora's company generated fraudulent purchase invoices for mobile phones worth over Rs 100 crore from non-existent firms based in Delhi. Officials said these transactions were allegedly used to claim undue input tax credit (ITC), along with wrongful GST refunds on export credits and duty drawbacks.
Hampton has issued a statement exuding faith in the legal process. It defended its mobile-phone export operations amid proceedings undertaken by the central agency. The company, the statement said, entered the mobile phone export business in May 2023 following the Centre's 'Make in India' call and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
It said all exports were genuine, independently verified, and fully compliant with Customs and banking norms. It refuted allegations of bogus exports or round-tripping, stating all payments were routed through official banking channels. The company said it was "a victim of supplier-side GST fraud and had filed a police complaint in 2025."
It asserted that it has "full faith in the judiciary and the legal process."
The arrest has invited political reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Centre.
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