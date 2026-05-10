ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Remanded To 7-day ED Custody In Rs 100 Cr 'Money Laundering Scam'

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora being produced before Gurugram Sessions Court during the wee hours on Sunday. ( PTI Screengrab )

Gurugram: A City court has granted a seven-day custody of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which produced him following his arrest on Saturday.

The central agency sought the Gurugram sessions court to remand the Punjab Minister in their custody for a period of 10 days for interrogation.

The interrogation is pursuant to the ongoing probe into an alleged money laundering complaint to the tune of Rs 100 crore through fraudulent Goods and Services (GST) transaction.

Arora was arrested by the central agency following a day-long search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities. The agency said it conducted raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The central agency initiated coordinated searches early on Saturday at five premises spread across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh. Four of these locations were directly linked to Arora and entities associated with him, while one office premises belonged to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under the agency's scanner in the case, ANI reported quoting officials.