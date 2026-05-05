ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Man, Working On Contract, Wins Rs 1.5-crore Lottery

Ludhiana: Naresh Mehra, a young man from Sujanpur in Pathankot, Punjab, has won a lottery worth Rs 1.5 crore. He works on contract and belongs to a poor family.

When he came to Ludhiana with the winning lottery ticket in hand on Tuesday, he was given a grand welcome. All his family members ate laddoos and everyone performed Bhangra to the beat of drums.

"I had bought the lottery ticket from Sujanpur in Pathankot on April 30. On May 2, when the Punjab government's monthly lottery draw was held, I found that the first prize was worth Rs 1.5 crore," Naresh said.