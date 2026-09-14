Punjab Man Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia; Family Seeks State, Central Govt Help To Save Him
According to reports, he was delivering medicines for elderly relative of an acquaintance; narcotics were found in the stuff he was carrying.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Pathankot: Baljinder Singh, an Amritdhari Sikh from the Sujanpur Assembly constituency in Punjab’s Pathankot district, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.
According to reports, trouble arose when he undertook the task of delivering medicines for the ailing elderly relative of an acquaintance. He has been imprisoned for the past three years, and his family has now appealed to the Punjab and Central governments for assistance. He had gone abroad 10 years ago to earn a livelihood and had been working as a truck driver in Dubai. However, during a security check at the Dubai-Saudi Arabia border, narcotics were found in a box of medicines he was carrying.
"My Gursikh son was travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia when someone asked Baljinder to carry some medicine. He was subsequently caught at the border. We have never seen anything like this. He has young children, and I myself am in poor health. My son has been sentenced to death. We appeal to the governments to bring our son back. Our entire family is Amritdhari. We are a family that recites Gurbani at home. Our son is not the type of person to do such a thing," said Baljinder's mother.
Baljinder's father said, “We are elderly and have no other support. We appeal to the Punjab and Indian governments to bring our son back to India."
Transporting goods from Dubai to Saudi Arabia was part of Baljinder's daily routine. "My only appeal is that my father be brought back to India. I want to meet my father. I want to play with him. I also have a little brother, aged three; he keeps calling out 'Papa, Papa' all day long. We appeal to the governments to bring him back to us," said Baljinder's daughter.
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