ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Man Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia; Family Seeks State, Central Govt Help To Save Him

Pathankot: Baljinder Singh, an Amritdhari Sikh from the Sujanpur Assembly constituency in Punjab’s Pathankot district, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, trouble arose when he undertook the task of delivering medicines for the ailing elderly relative of an acquaintance. He has been imprisoned for the past three years, and his family has now appealed to the Punjab and Central governments for assistance. He had gone abroad 10 years ago to earn a livelihood and had been working as a truck driver in Dubai. However, during a security check at the Dubai-Saudi Arabia border, narcotics were found in a box of medicines he was carrying.

"My Gursikh son was travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia when someone asked Baljinder to carry some medicine. He was subsequently caught at the border. We have never seen anything like this. He has young children, and I myself am in poor health. My son has been sentenced to death. We appeal to the governments to bring our son back. Our entire family is Amritdhari. We are a family that recites Gurbani at home. Our son is not the type of person to do such a thing," said Baljinder's mother.