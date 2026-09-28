ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab's LPU Protest: Regular Classes, Mid-Term Exams Suspended After Violence Over 'Rape On Campus'

Kapurthala/Jalandhar: In the wake of violent protests at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Sunday following reports of alleged rape of a girl student at the hostel premises, the varsity authorities have announced suspension of regular classes for a period of 10 days starting Monday (September 28).

This apart, mid-term examinations have also been postponed until further orders. A new schedule for the exams would be shared with students separately via UMS, authorities said.

Students protesting outside Lovely Professional University clashed with police and set vehicles on fire in Phagwara on Sunday (ANI)

The university has permitted students to return home during these 10 days after consulting with their parents or guardians. At the same time, students staying back on campus have been advised to remain inside their hostels or accommodation for their safety and avoid going out if there is no emergency.

Furthermore, the university administration has appealed to students to remain calm and refrain from indulging in any form of unrest or unnecessary activities.

"To ensure the safety and well-being of all students, regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th September. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," the official notice stated.

"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety. Students are requested to remain calm, follow official instructions, and stay connected through UMS for all further updates," the notice mentioned.