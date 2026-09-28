Punjab's LPU Protest: Regular Classes, Mid-Term Exams Suspended After Violence Over 'Rape On Campus'
Many students of Phagwara-based LPU left for their home early Monday morning as authorities suspended regular classes for 10 days and postponed the mid-term examinations.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Kapurthala/Jalandhar: In the wake of violent protests at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Sunday following reports of alleged rape of a girl student at the hostel premises, the varsity authorities have announced suspension of regular classes for a period of 10 days starting Monday (September 28).
This apart, mid-term examinations have also been postponed until further orders. A new schedule for the exams would be shared with students separately via UMS, authorities said.
The university has permitted students to return home during these 10 days after consulting with their parents or guardians. At the same time, students staying back on campus have been advised to remain inside their hostels or accommodation for their safety and avoid going out if there is no emergency.
Furthermore, the university administration has appealed to students to remain calm and refrain from indulging in any form of unrest or unnecessary activities.
#WATCH | Phagwara, Punjab | Students leave for home as Lovely Professional University (LPU) suspends regular classes for 10 days from 28th September and postpones Mid-Term Examinations, following a protest by students that turned violent— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026
Early morning visuals from outside the… pic.twitter.com/sTsT6qe739
"To ensure the safety and well-being of all students, regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th September. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," the official notice stated.
"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety. Students are requested to remain calm, follow official instructions, and stay connected through UMS for all further updates," the notice mentioned.
On Sunday, massive protest erupted on the varsity campus on Sunday after reports emerged that a female student residing in G-3 hostel was allegedly raped by an outsider about three days ago. The protesting students claimed that although the student has returned home after the incident, no police action had been taken in the matter.
The agitating student allegedly ransacked the university property and torched vehicles, demanding a police investigation into the matter and action against the person responsible.
Raising slogans, hundreds of students blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, where a massive police forced was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. It was only after an FIR was registered that the protest was withdrawn.
Police stated that a rape case has been registered against an unidentified person based on the students' complaint, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter.
However, the university administration has dismissed the claims of any rape incident on the campus, terming them as "rumours".
DIG Navin Singla, who was at the protest site on Sunday, said, "Based on the information and statements provided by the students, the process of registering an FIR against an unidentified person has been initiated. Police do not currently have complete details regarding the victim's identity. The FIR mentions the G-3 hostel, and the matter will become clear based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."
#WATCH | SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill says, " the situation has been peaceful since last night. the university administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. so, students have been leaving here since last night. the situation is peaceful. there is no protesting or… https://t.co/yDaMO0gxph pic.twitter.com/NAGmssNLkg— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026
The DIG said, "Technical evidence is considered crucial in the investigation. The police will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed around the university campus and the G-3 hostel. This effort aims to gather information regarding activities related to the incident and the movements of those involved."
According to police officials, no individual has been identified as an accused at this stage. Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and facts available once the investigation is complete, the official said.
SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill, speaking to ANI, informed, "The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students are now leaving the campus. There is no protest or any violence now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus."
Also Read
Punjab: Lovely Professional University Students Block Highway, Demand Action Into ‘Rape’ Incident