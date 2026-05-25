ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Local Body Polls: SC Rejects Plea Challenging Use Of Ballot Papers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the decision of the Punjab State Election Commission to hold urban local body polls using ballot papers. Polling for 104 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations in Punjab, will be held on May 26. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.

The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that elections are being conducted by ballot papers and referred to the judgement delivered by the Apex court in the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) case, which stated that EVMs must be the norm.

The bench observed that it cannot destabilise the election process now, as it questioned why petitioner Ruchita Garg had moved before it so late. "Elections are tomorrow, what can be done now? There is no time left," the bench said.