Punjab Local Body Polls: SC Rejects Plea Challenging Use Of Ballot Papers
State Election Commission to use ballot papers in upcoming Punjab urban local body polls, as EC failed to provide EVMs in time.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the decision of the Punjab State Election Commission to hold urban local body polls using ballot papers. Polling for 104 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations in Punjab, will be held on May 26. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.
The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that elections are being conducted by ballot papers and referred to the judgement delivered by the Apex court in the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) case, which stated that EVMs must be the norm.
The bench observed that it cannot destabilise the election process now, as it questioned why petitioner Ruchita Garg had moved before it so late. "Elections are tomorrow, what can be done now? There is no time left," the bench said.
The bench observed that the petitioner had no need to wait for the formal notification of the election schedule to be issued. “You knew that elections were to be held. There have been several rounds of litigation earlier,” the bench said.
The Apex court also refused to appoint an observer for the election, adding that it is a very serious interdiction and the court will not do it.
The bench was hearing a plea against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which dismissed Garg’s plea, challenging the State Election Commission's decision to switch from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ballot papers in the upcoming Punjab local body polls.
The SEC had earlier told the High Court that the local body polls were being conducted through ballot papers, because the EC failed to provide EVMs as per the schedule it had decided. The state counsel opposed the petition on the grounds of maintainability.
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