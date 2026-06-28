ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines, Religious Terms For Guru Granth Sahib Sacrilege Cases

Representational Image | Guru Granth Sahib handwritten by Guru Tegh Bahadur being shown to visitors at Daudnagar Gurudwara in Bihar ( File/ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has issued new guidelines and religious terminology for police to use during investigations of cases related to the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

The PBI Director, LK Yadav (IPS), sent a letter to all police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) with detailed instructions on the language and 52 religious terms to be used during investigations.

Yadav said that the guidelines supplement a June 16 circular designed to ensure investigations into sacrilege cases are conducted with impartiality, transparency, and respect for religious sentiments.

“Now to make the same circular more effective, a revised list of respectful terminology has been issued, which has been asked to be implemented immediately,” he said in the letter.

The fresh communication has clarified that hurtful language should not be used in the case diary, investigation reports, panchnamas and other official documents prepared during the investigation. The officers have been instructed to use only neutral, fact-based and respectful words so that no dispute or tension arises due to the investigation process.