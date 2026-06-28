Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines, Religious Terms For Guru Granth Sahib Sacrilege Cases
Punjab Bureau of Investigation issued new guidelines and 52 religious terms for police to use during Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case investigations to ensure respect.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has issued new guidelines and religious terminology for police to use during investigations of cases related to the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.
The PBI Director, LK Yadav (IPS), sent a letter to all police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) with detailed instructions on the language and 52 religious terms to be used during investigations.
Yadav said that the guidelines supplement a June 16 circular designed to ensure investigations into sacrilege cases are conducted with impartiality, transparency, and respect for religious sentiments.
“Now to make the same circular more effective, a revised list of respectful terminology has been issued, which has been asked to be implemented immediately,” he said in the letter.
The fresh communication has clarified that hurtful language should not be used in the case diary, investigation reports, panchnamas and other official documents prepared during the investigation. The officers have been instructed to use only neutral, fact-based and respectful words so that no dispute or tension arises due to the investigation process.
The letter further added that during the investigation, it should be ensured that the preservation, seizure, or other legal action of the sacred symbols is in accordance with the Sikh Rehat Maryada. No investigative action should lead to further desecration or disrespect towards the sacred symbols.
Revised list of 52 respectful words issued
The PBI’s new list includes 52 respectful religious terms with definitions, such as ‘Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’, ‘Pavan Saroop’, ‘Hukamnama’, and ‘Langar’. These terms will be standardised in investigation documents.
The directive was sent to all police commissioners and district police chiefs in Punjab, instructing them to inform officers and ensure compliance in every sacrilege case investigation.
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