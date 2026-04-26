ETV Bharat / bharat

'Punjab Is In ICU...': Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney On Quitting AAP To Join BJP

Chandigarh: Punjab Rajya Sabha MP, Vikramjit Sahney, who along with six other MPs recently left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, has cited agrarian crisis and drug abuse in the state as reasons to quit the AAP.

Sahney, along with Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Rajinder Gupta recently quit the AAP and joined the BJP.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sahney said that the decision was taken “not because of the ideology of AAP, but about the way of working.

'AAP Misrepresenting BJP's Image Among Sikhs'

On ideological differences within AAP, Singh Sahney said, "It is not about ideology, it is about the way of working. The party was well-formed, professionals were brought in and I appreciate that but the real question is about governance. What narrative do we set for Punjab, how much progress have we made in four years? False claims that BJP or RSS do not recognise Sikhs are baseless”.