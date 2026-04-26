'Punjab Is In ICU...': Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney On Quitting AAP To Join BJP
Sahney said that the decision to quit the AAP to join the BJP was not because due to ideological differences, but "way of working" .
Published : April 26, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Rajya Sabha MP, Vikramjit Sahney, who along with six other MPs recently left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, has cited agrarian crisis and drug abuse in the state as reasons to quit the AAP.
Sahney, along with Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Rajinder Gupta recently quit the AAP and joined the BJP.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sahney said that the decision was taken “not because of the ideology of AAP, but about the way of working.
'AAP Misrepresenting BJP's Image Among Sikhs'
On ideological differences within AAP, Singh Sahney said, "It is not about ideology, it is about the way of working. The party was well-formed, professionals were brought in and I appreciate that but the real question is about governance. What narrative do we set for Punjab, how much progress have we made in four years? False claims that BJP or RSS do not recognise Sikhs are baseless”.
#WATCH Delhi: On leaving AAP and merging with BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney says, " we took this decision seeing the crisis in punjab. there is an agrarian crisis, plight of farmers is deplorable. the groundwater level there is dropping...punjab has a debt of 4,50,000… pic.twitter.com/NtaKiqcAbY— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026
He said that union Home Minister Amit Shah himself had “bowed his head and served and shown respect in gurdwaras. Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab is deep, rooted in family and tradition. Our ideology is not division, it is unity in diversity."
'Crisis In Punjab'
Sahney said that he quit the AAP to join the BJP “in view of the crisis in Punjab”. “There is an agricultural crisis in the state and the condition of the farmers is very bad. The groundwater level is receding and Punjab has incurred a debt of Rs 4,50,000 crore. There is no employment in Punjab and due to lack of jobs, the youth are getting stuck in the quagmire of drugs,” he said.
“The condition of Punjab is so critical that it is in the 'ICU' and industries are moving out of here. Instead of providing free facilities to the people of Punjab, employment should be provided to them so that they can feed themselves."
'Problems Solved Only Through Dialogue'
The Rajya Sabha member cited past discussions with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah on the Chandigarh and Panjab University controversies saying that issues “are resolved only through discussion”.
"The truth is that only by walking together and discussing can results be achieved. The politics of revenge and hatred only increase the distance. The solution to any problem lies in dialogue, and Punjab's voice should be heard with full respect."
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