‘Punjab Is Coming Very Close To An Amicable Settlement,’ Centre Tells SC In BBMB Share Dispute
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Himachal Pradesh government, contended that matter is listed to find out whether Punjab government agrees with Centre's proposal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab government is very close to agreeing to its proposal on the issue of payment of dues to Himachal Pradesh arising out of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects since 1966.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Himachal Pradesh government, contended that the matter is listed to find out whether the Punjab government agrees with the Centre's proposal.
"I must say now today we speak in a joint voice. Punjab is coming very close," Attorney General R Venkataramani (AG), appearing for the Centre, submitted before the bench. The AG said we want to iron out a few creases. “As long as it is going in the right direction. Here and there would not matter…”, observed the bench, to which the counsel agreed. The AG urged the bench to list the matter for hearing next week. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 20.
Earlier, the Centre had informed the apex court that an amicable settlement can be reached on a new cashless formula between the partner states for payment of arrears.
The apex court then recorded that the governments of Himachal and Haryana have in principle agreed to the Centre's proposal but the Punjab government has objected.
On July 30, the Centre had informed the bench that the government suggested a total cashless settlement because if the parties go by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, there will be no settlement.
A counsel, representing the Punjab government, contended that they have a problem with the rate at which arrears are to be paid. The counsel said the rate of ₹2.5 per unit of electricity is very high and it should be a reasonable rate; otherwise, the state will incur a loss of around ₹2,000 crore.
The bench observed that if Punjab does not agree to an amicable settlement, the court would examine the issue on merit and pass orders.
The Himachal Pradesh government had said the state was entitled to the arrears on the terms decided by the apex court in 2011.
After failing to settle an inter-state dispute about allocation of assets for decades following the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Himachal moved the apex court in 1996 through an original suit, pleading that as a successor state, it was entitled to a 7.19 per cent share in the BBMB projects.
The apex court in September 2011 passed a decree, after the central government failed to settle the dispute between the states out of court. According to the apex court’s decision, Himachal's share was fixed at 7.19 per cent, while Punjab's and Haryana's were fixed at 51.80 per cent and 37.51 per cent, respectively.
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