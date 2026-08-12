ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Punjab Is Coming Very Close To An Amicable Settlement,’ Centre Tells SC In BBMB Share Dispute

A view of the Supreme Court of India building, an apex judicial body of the country, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab government is very close to agreeing to its proposal on the issue of payment of dues to Himachal Pradesh arising out of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects since 1966.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Himachal Pradesh government, contended that the matter is listed to find out whether the Punjab government agrees with the Centre's proposal.

"I must say now today we speak in a joint voice. Punjab is coming very close," Attorney General R Venkataramani (AG), appearing for the Centre, submitted before the bench. The AG said we want to iron out a few creases. “As long as it is going in the right direction. Here and there would not matter…”, observed the bench, to which the counsel agreed. The AG urged the bench to list the matter for hearing next week. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 20.

Earlier, the Centre had informed the apex court that an amicable settlement can be reached on a new cashless formula between the partner states for payment of arrears.

The apex court then recorded that the governments of Himachal and Haryana have in principle agreed to the Centre's proposal but the Punjab government has objected.

On July 30, the Centre had informed the bench that the government suggested a total cashless settlement because if the parties go by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, there will be no settlement.