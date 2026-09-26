ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Involved In Attack On ASI, Gangster Killed In Encounter

Amritsar: Gangster Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, the main accused in the case of firing on an ASI, was killed in an encounter between the Punjab Police and miscreants within the jurisdiction of Jhander police station in Amritsar district on Saturday.

IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told reporters that on September 11, ASI Jaswant Singh posted in Amritsar Commissionerate was attacked with a deadly weapon, in which he was seriously injured due to bullet injuries. After this incident, special teams were formed under SSP Rural Kamalpreet Singh Chahal. The police investigated and identified two main accused — Karanbir Singh Nandi, a resident of Jinjoti village, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi.

The police said after the incident, both the accused fled to Ludhiana and later took shelter in the house of a person, Buta Singh in Nihal Singh Wala area of ​​Moga. The police had already arrested a total of five people, including those who had given shelter to the accused in Ludhiana and Moga.

On September 19, when the police team was taking Karanbir Nandi to Majitha area to recover weapons, he escaped from police custody. After this, special police teams were conducting search operations in search of him.

"This morning, a joint team of local police and CIA received specific information about the presence of the accused in the Jhander area. During the blockade, the police signalled a suspicious motorcyclist to stop. He swerved the motorcycle in an attempt to escape, due to which the bike skidded and fell. Immediately after this, the accused started firing indiscriminately at the police party," said Bhullar.