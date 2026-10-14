ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Head Constable Held With 15 kg Heroin

Tarn Taran: A Head Constable of the Punjab Police was arrested on Wednesday with 15 kg of heroin during a joint operation by the BSF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Tarn Taran DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said that the accused, head constable Karanbir Singh, is a resident of Bhusa village. Harjit Singh, who was travelling in the car with him, was also taken into custody.

"During an operation near Lahiyan village, a Swift car was searched, and three packets of heroin were recovered from it. The value of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. Preliminary investigations suggest that this consignment was sent via drone from the Pakistan side," said DSP Sukhbir Singh.

The DSP said, "The accused, Karanbir Singh, was deployed on duty related to anti-drone systems in the border area of ​​Khalra. He had previously served as a ‘munshi’ (clerk) at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station and was currently deployed on a jammer vehicle accompanying VVIP convoys."

Upon receiving information from the BSF, the Sarai Amanat Khan police arrived at the scene, took the accused into custody, and initiated further investigation. The police and investigative agencies were working to determine where the heroin consignment was to be delivered and who else might be involved in this smuggling network. A case was registered against the accused at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station.